Bayer India inherits Monsanto battle

The acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer globally is unlikely to benefit the German agro chemical’s India operation as the leading seed player is fighting a legal battle against the government on Bt cotton price.“Monsanto has already threatened to quit India. So, Bayer may have to deal with a fresh issue after government decides to control Bt cotton seed prices,” said a seed industry official. He also said that Monsanto has already decided not to release new technology in India, so the business is not likely to go up.After negotiating for months, Bayer on Wednesday had announced that it signed a merger agreement with Monsanto under which it will acquire the US seed major for an estimated $66 billion. Bayer-Monsanto deal has been the third one in recent times after Dow Chemical-DuPont and ChemChina-Syngenta.After the merger, the three agro chemical and seed entities will have a combined global market share of over 75 per cent.“I do not see any impact in India as both companies have different portfolios,” said M Ramasami, chairman of Rasi Seeds and an industry veteran. Monsanto is in cotton and corn seed business while Bayer is in hybrid rice, he said.While a Monsanto spokesman declined to comment, Bayer Cropscience could not be contacted. Shares of Bayer CropScience on Thursday ended with 0.67 per cent higher at Rs 4,138.40 on BSE while Monsanto India dropped 1.72 per cent to Rs 2,528 on profit booking.Ramasami said GM is still being debated in India. If the country decides to adopt GM technology in food crops, Indian companies will also be able to develop and become competitive. Already Indian companies and public sector institutions are gearing up to develop GM seeds, he added.Any such consolidation between these two giants, one a seeds major and another a chemicals major, means more monopolistic powers to a very large corporation, said Kavitha Kuruganti, convenor of Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture. “This would mean lesser choices for farmers and it has direct implications for their livelihoods,” she said.As the government has been trying to regulate the seed companies by issuing guidelines, Monsanto India on August 25 said that it has informed the Genetically Engineering Approval Committee, regulator of bt seeds, its decision to withdraw application seeking approval for commercial release of new GM cotton seeds.“Our decision to suspend this introduction in India is an outcome of the uncertainty in the business and regulatory environment, which include the regulation of trait fees and introduction of the draft compulsory licensing guidelines. This decision has no impact on our current cotton portfolio being sold in India,” it had said in a statement.Monsanto had earlier threatened to quit India after government fixed a maximum retail price on Bt cotton seeds from 2016, which the government termed as a pressure tactic.