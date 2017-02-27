Battle for control

The high-voltage face-off between the founders of India’s second largest IT company, Infosys and its present governing board on issues of code of ethics, governance and transparency on financial issues have turned the spotlight on professionally managed companies and the independence of their governing boards.



A handful of board-driven companies in the country, in which no single entity has a controlling interest, have emerged as bellwether companies in their respective sectors, thus getting them huge attention on matters of corporate governance and independence of board in these companies.



Best known among these are, apart from Infosys, ITC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Infrastructure Leasing and Finance Corporation (IL&FS). In each case, the company leadership has successfully steered it on a path of stellar success and high revenue generation. Sometimes, as in the case of ITC, fought off a takeover bid from a parent company and ensured independence in running the company.



To come to the Infosys case. The IT giant’s founders, led by the highly respected corporate leader N. R. Narayana Murthy, currently together own 12.75 per cent. Earlier this month, they raised issues relating to compensation of CEO Vishal Sikka, severances paid out to ex-CFO and Chief Compliance Officer and profligacy on the CEO’s part and the appointment of independent directors.



It stirred a hornets’ test, forcing inevitable comparisons with the Tata Mistry episode and the issue of corporate values. On the other side, many saw this as an unnecessary interference on the part of the founders who had voluntarily left the company to give a free hand to the new leaders to craft and execute their own strategy.



The clarification from the board, at a press conference with Infosys chairman R. Seshasayee, may have settled the matter for now but experts feel that “the broader subject of the board’s independence that deserves more attention is an outcome of the saga.”



Many do not feel there are any serious governance issues at Infosys, but a “clash of culture” which could have been handled in a mature, balanced way.



“These companies should adopt a culture tuned towards a truly board driven professionally-run company that gives top priority to their shareholders’ interest and the interest of the company,” says Sandeep Parekh, founder Finsec Law Advisors, a Mumbai-based financial sector law firm.



Proxy adivisory firm Stakeholder Empowerment Services (SES) said there are no serious issues of governance which should attract attention and cause unnecessary damage to reputation, adding, that the Infosys case appears to be “a case of smoke without fire.”



SES is not in favour of any back seat driving. “If the founders do have any intent to return to the saddle , they must approach shareholders for re-electing them in a transparent manner,” SES co-founder and MD J.N. Gupta said.



However, experts are not in favour of having a separate code for the professionally managed companies. They do not feel that any kind protection should be given to these companies. A majority of shareholders are aware of these issues in these companies, so the voice of founders at best is a minority voice, and must be given some treatment as any other shareholder would deserve.



“There is no need for any separate set of rules for these companies under the Companies Act or under the SEBI takeover code,” says Parekh, founder Finsec Law Advisors.



A similar view was expressed by Gupta of SES. “Independence is a state of mind and individuals on the board should exert it as no legislation can enforce it,” Gupta said.



Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal analysed the Infosys case and the face-off between the old and new by referring to the issue of pay and perks. It said, “While excessive compensation and perks are a common cause of manager-shareholder conflict, we find it necessary to take into cognisance the fact that, firstly, a higher proportion of compensation is performance-based, in line with best practices and, secondly, the CEO is based out of the US, and comparative standards need geographical referencing to professionally managed companies.”



Infosys’s management strategy was focussed ‘renew and new’. Motilal Oswal said that, “Renewing the way of delivering existing services and also building new services of the future resonated with the changing landscape of technology demand. Several senior personnel from SAP have been recruited to facilitate this. Successful execution of the strategy will help Infosys regain its bellwether status with industry-leading growth at strong profitability.”



The problem with ITC and BAT in the mid-1990s was different. BAT at the time owned 32 per cent of ITC and made an aggressive takeover attempt. Y. C. Deveshwar, at the helm of ITC at the time, held the view that the company should create value for Indian shareholders and not BAT shareholders. BAT’s bid to take a controlling stake in ITC fell through, as did the attempt to by BAT to create an Indian subsidiary.



Another issue that creates friction is the succession planning in several professionally-run companies. According to experts, succession planning in several professionally-run companies has had a poor track record as compared to family-run businesses.



The case point is infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro and cigarette-to-hotels major ITC, both headed by two of the most successful business leaders in India Inc. L&T’s A. M. Naik and Deveshwar of ITC drove companies successfully for decades and were seen as being reluctant to hand over the mandate to someone else.



Interestingly an analysis of the top 100 companies based on market capitalisation shows that professionally-managed companies have given better returns to investors. While these companies have given annualised returns of 11 per cent on an average over the last five years, family-owned companies have given negative returns.



The analysis done by a global brokerage firm show that over the last 10 years, minority shareholders are better off investing in a professionally-managed company which does not have a dominant single shareholder.



Within family-owned companies, those with 40 per cent or higher promoter holding outperform their peers.



“The widely held view is that respect for minority shareholders is more likely in a professionally-managed company than in a family-owned one,” the firm said in its report.



The reward for good governance and being fair to minority shareholders outweigh any concern over poor use of cash. After all, the market is paying multiple times profits in market capitalisation. To that extent, and given the long-term horizon that families tend to have about businesses, the bias is questionable, it said.



In the longer term of 10 years, the average annual returns by family-owned companies are 17 per cent compared with 28 per cent by professionally managed companies. Returns from multinationals such as Hindustan Unilever are also good, at 21 per cent during the period.



Analysts said professionally-managed companies such as L&T and ITC have managed their businesses far better than family-businesses in the downturn of the last five years. While L&T went abroad to hunt for more construction contracts, ITC’s focus on consumer products helped it face the slowdown.



The shareholders of some of the leading family-owned companies have lost money in the last five years, stocks some of the professionally managed companies more than doubled during this period like in the case of ITC.



“There are many factors that are in favour of professionally-managed companies, like free float and liquidity and investors pay a premium for companies with a higher corporate governance record,” said a markets expert who did not wish to be named.



