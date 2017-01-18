BAT clinches Reynolds with sweetened $49.4b buyout deal

British American Tobacco reached agreement to buy full control of Reynolds American with a sweetened $49.4 billion offer, bringing a successful end to almost three months of bartering with the maker of Camel cigarettes.



BAT increased the cash element of a cash-and-share bid for the 58 per cent of Reynolds that it doesn’t already own. The new offer values each Reynolds share at $59.64, the London-based company said on Tuesday, about 5.6 per cent more than the $56.50 it proposed on October 21 last year.



Hammering out the terms of an improved deal has been a slow process for the cigarette makers, complicated by uncertainty created by Donald Trump’s election. With agreement in place, the companies can move forward with a combination that marks the latest stage in a wave of consolidation for the tobacco industry, which is struggling with shrinking demand for traditional cigarettes and an uncertain pathway to new, potentially less harmful technologies.



“The market will be relieved that they have got the deal over the line,” said Richard Marwood, a fund manager at Royal London Asset Manag­e­ment whose assets incl­u­de BAT shares. “People were st­arting to worry that the neg­­o­tiations might break down.”



BAT shares were little changed at 4,752.5 pence in London. Reynolds shares rose 4 per cent to $58.20 in NY pre-market trading.



The UK company said it’s offering $29.44 in cash and 0.526 of a BAT share for each Reynolds share, pushing the cash element up from $24.13. The increase partly reflects a drop in the sterling-dollar rate since BAT made its initial proposal, said Chris Wickham, an analyst at Whitman Howard.



Analysts have said a possible corporate tax cut by Trump would justify a rise in the bid, although BAT den­i­ed that played any role. “BAT shareholders will be the happier of the two grou­ps because they will be gett­ing the potential benefits from a lower corporate tax rate,” said James Bushnell, analyst at Exane BNP Paribas.



Uncertainty over the tax rate is reflected in a break-up fee of $1 billion should eit­h­er side pull out of the deal, he said. The transaction needs the approval of 50 per cent of Reynolds sh­ar­eho­l­d­ers in a vote that will exclude BAT. BAT estimated that the transaction would create co­st synergies of about $400 mi­l­lion. The UK firm has ga­i­ned confidence in that target and would hope to exce­ed it, chief financial officer Ben Stevens said.



Combined, the two firms would overtake Philip Morris International, the maker of Marlboro, as the world’s lar­g­est publicly traded tobacco firm by revenue. It would also give the UK firm an initial foothold in the US.



