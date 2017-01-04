Basmati prices up but production set to fall 30 pc

Farmers are now realising 50 per cent more than the price they got by selling basmati rice, simply because they reduced the area. But exporters may not benefit from this as their returns have slumped compared to last year.



Pusa 1509 paddy is currently being sold at Rs 21 a kg whereas it was sold at Rs 14-15 a kg during January last year, Mahender Jain, a rice trader from Karnal said. Similarly, the Pusa 1121 variety in paddy form commands Rs 28-30 a kg, up from Rs 20 a kg last year, he said.



Farmers have reduced the area in 2016-17 crop year (July-June) leading to an estimated fall of about 30 per cent in basmati production, said Vijay Setia, a former president of All India Rice Exporters Association. India produces about 8 million tonnes of basmati rice, half of which goes for export markets.



Even as paddy price is about Rs 30-40 a kg, the rice prices command over Rs 100 a kg in the domestic market. Out of 100 kg of paddy, millers get about 67 kg of rice.



“The prices are still very high in the domestic market as millers just buy and keep the produce with themselves for aging. The older the rice is, the better is its demand and so the price,” a rice miller said.



Setia agreed that millers stock paddy but this depends on an individual’s holding capacity. There is a limit to stocking beyond three years as it involves both money and space.



According to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Indian exporters have realised $788.71 a tonne from basmati exports during April-October of the current fiscal. The price realisation was $909.01 a tonne in the corresponding period of 2015-16.



As Iran is likely to open its market by issuing fresh import permits soon, exporters believe there could be a surge in export price. According to trade sources, basmati is being quoted at about $900 a tonne now. “There cannot be a comparison between export price and the domestic rate as India has to sell the surplus outside,” said a basmati rice exporter from Punjab. He said a glut in the local market will sharply bring down prices of basmati rice.



India has exported 2.30 million tonnes of basmati rice during April-October of the current fiscal as against 2.39 million tonnes in the year-ago period. Exporters estimate that the total shipments in 2016-17 will reach the same level as last year. India exported 4.04 million tonnes of basmati rice and 6.36 million tonnes of non-basmati rice in 2015-16 FY.



Even as India struggles to increase its basmati rice shipments, it is facing a lot of difficulties in expanding beyond the Middle East. Exports to the US and Europe are growing gradually, which could get a boost once basmati gets registered under geographical indication (GI).



Even as GI continues in legal wrangle with a court case in Chennai, a company in Delhi has moved the high court against an agriculture ministry order that asked not to promote Basmati rice in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Basmati rice exporters are livid over efforts to include Madhya Pradesh under the geographical indication tag, and have said the exclusivity of the aromatic rice variety must be preserved by limiting its growing region to five states in the foothills of the Himalayas.



Exporters have asked the government to examine the possible negative consequences of redefining the GI zone for basmati rice production. They said all political and vested influences in this matter should be ignored in the national interest. If Madhya Pradesh is included in the growing region, it will contradict India's claim and position in various international legal cases on basmati, said Anil Mittal, chairman and managing director of KRBL Ltd. The efforts to protect basmati rice through GI have been triggered by an American company’s attempt to get a patent for it in 1995, he said.



“To register basmati rice under GI, the legal means are needed to be created to upkeep the sanctity,” Mittal said, adding the government’s agriculture export promotion agency, Apeda, has got the mandate to protect it.



On February 5 last year, India’s intellectual property appellate board (IPAB) had asked the assistant registrar of geographical indications to register basmati rice under GI within four weeks. The IPAB order came two years after Apeda filed an appeal against the GI registrar which allowed a few districts of Madhya Pradesh as a growing region for basmati.



The board had asked the registrar to decide the area within six months. Apeda stated that basmati rice is grown in 77 districts of Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and Delhi.



In August last year, Riso Gallo, an Italian company launched that country’s first “Basmati” rice, produced in the Po Valley. Though it is an aromatic variety, the company is said to be promoting it as basmati, according to media reports.



