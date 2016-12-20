As banned notes pour into banks….

With over 90 per cent of Rs 15.5 lakh crore – which the banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes had added up to – coming back into the banking system as on Monday, the government’s estimate on black money seems to have gone completely off the mark.



The government had earlier estimated that scrapped notes worth Rs 3-4 lakh were being hoarded as black money, and was unlikely to return to the banking system. According to sources in the banking industry, the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes amounting to Rs 14 lakh crore had been deposited in banks till December 19.



Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi had earlier made a submission before the Supreme Court, which is hearing a bunch of petitions against demonetisations. While making the submission, he said that banned currency notes worth Rs 3-4 lakh crore might not come back into the system, which would be a windfall gain for the government and serve the extinguish sovereign liability to that extent.



However, that estimate now looks inflated. State Bank of India chief Arundhati Bhattacharya has expressed suspicion that 10-15 per cent of banned notes deposited into banks might have been double-counted, commensurately inflating the figure.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demonetised Rs 1,000 and the old Rs 500 banknotes on November 8, in a move that caused a severe cash crunch across the country. He later assured the nation that things would return to normal in 50 days’ time. However, as the December 30 deadline for deposited the banned currency notes in banks approaches, the cash crunch still continues to haunt the common man.



While banned notes worth Rs 14 lakh crore have returned into the banking system, the Reserve Bank is struggling to print new notes. As a consequence, just Rs 5 lakh crore worth of new notes have been injected into banking channels, leaving a huge demand-supply gap. The government has since changed its stance, saying cash availability might take more time to normalise, prompting the opposition to allege that the government is changing goalposts.



Miffed over demonetisation, the opposition had stalled Parliament during the recent winter session, demanding a full debate with voting in the presence of the Prime Minister. The result was that the session was a complete washout.



Arun Jaitley has hinted that the government might not remonetise the entire Rs 15.50 lakh crore worth notes that have been demonetised. The government expects that digital payments will make up for the reduction in cash availability.



