Banks spared another liquidity rush

Banks, nearly inundated in a sudden flush of liquidity post-demonetisation, have been spared another gush of liquidity, with the government deciding not to buyback the securities maturing this fiscal. Instead of buying back the government bonds and other securities issued to the banks earlier to shore up liquidity, the government will now go for a switching of securities.



When government switches securities, it issues new securities with fresh maturities in place of existing ones to the security holders. Banks and financial institutions are the main buyers of government securities.



This will ensure that no further liquidity is infused into the banking system.



The government has already bought back securities worth Rs 33,200 crore in the current fiscal against its buyback target of Rs 75,000 crore. This means that the remaining securities Rs 41,800 crore maturing in the next few months will be switched.



“We will meet the budgeted target of Rs 75,000 crore for bond buyback/switch,” said a finance ministry official.



“The government would prefer to switch securities bonds rather than going for buy back if liquidity in the banking system continues to remain high,” the official said. Over Rs 12 lakh crore has been deposited in the banks since the government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8.



The Reserve Bank of India had recently raised the ceiling for market stabilisation scheme (MSS) by 20 times to Rs 6 lakh crore to suck out excess liquidity in the system and help the banks earn returns on deposits they have received in the wake of money recall. The earlier MSS limit was Rs 30,000 crore,



The official said any security buyback would infuse fresh cash into the system, which the government does want at this stage.



The official said the RBI’s move to raise ceiling MSS to Rs 6 lakh croe for this fiscal will be adequate to absorb excess liquidity in banking system.



Interest savings on government debt so far this fiscal year will help fund the interest cost of bonds issued under MSS, the official added.



“We expect the higher MSS limit will be adequate to address the liquidity situation,” the official said. “So, we may not now need to complete the borrowing programme ahead of schedule to drain excess liquidity.” For the current fiscal, the Centre has a gross borrowing target of Rs 6 lakh crore and net borrowing target of Rs 4.2 lakh crore.



During the first half of the financial year, April-September, the government made gross borrowings of Rs 3.55 lakh crore while the net borrowing was Rs 2.48 lakh crore.



