Banks hit hard as Sensex reacts to policy review

The equity market saw a knee jerk reaction as the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply intra-day after the Reserve Bank of India announced a status quo on lending rate and a change in monetary policy stance from accommodative to neutral.



The RBI surprised the market as it went against the wider market expectation of a 25 basis point repo rate cut and continuation of a rate easing cycle.



Sensex fell 242 points from the day’s high of 28,391 to an intra-day low of 28,149 as RBI announced that the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) would remain unchanged at 6.25 per cent. However, the volatility in the market proved to be temporary and the Sensex finally closed 45.24 points or 0.16 per cent lower from the previous close at 28,289.92. Nifty 50 too fell 76.25 points from the day’s high of 8,791.25 to 8,715, but finally settled flat at 8,769 up 0.75 point or 0.01 per cent. Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers of equity worth Rs 127.69 crore while the domestic institutions too turned net sellers by Rs 166.82 crore as per the provisional stock exchange data.



There was some profit taking in large bank stocks and as a result BSE Bankex index closed 0.37 per cent lower. Private banks saw mixed impact of the RBI’s monetary policy announcements with Yes Bank and Federal Bank gaining 1.03 per cent and 0.48 per cent while the losers included Axis Bank(-1.04 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(-0.82 per cent), ICICI Bank(-0.69 per cent), IndusInd Bank(-0.42 per cent) and HDFC Bank(-0.05 per cent). Profit-taking led to decline in the share price of the PSU banks too, led by Punjab National Bank(1.32 per cent), Canara Bank(-0.61 per cent), Bank of India(-0.49 per cent), Central Bank of India(0.33 per cent), Bank of Baroda(-0.16 per cent) and the State Bank of India(-0.07 per cent).



Smaller PSU banks had a mixed impact as Bank of Maharashtra fell 2 per cent, Syndicate bank fell 1.03 per cent while Indian Bank gained 2.82 per cent. IDBI Bank and Corporation Bank were up 1.04 per cent and 0.86 per cent respectively.



BSE indices for other rate sensitive sectors realty, auto and capital goods gained between 0.50 per cent to 1 per cent.



Dhananjay Sinha, head-Institutional Research, economist and strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services said, “From the market standpoint, consensus trades based on expected further rate easing (e.g. Pro PSU banks etc.) will reverse due to status quo policy decision and change in stance.” “The outlook of better demand and higher inflation is generally positive for growth-oriented sectors, which in our view would emanate from rural including consumers, affordable housing, roads and private lenders,” Sinha said.



Dipen Shah, senior vice-president-Research, Kotak Securities said, “The RBI maintained interest rates as compared to our expectations of a 25 bps cut. With RBI unexpectedly moving to a ‘neutral’ stance v/s an ‘accommodative’ stance, we believe that, the chances of interest rate cuts have diminished, unless CPI undershoots expectations sharply. One needs to watch out for the global commodity prices also, which can lead to an upside in the core inflation.”



On the fixed income side the 10-year benchmark government bond price fell sharply by 2.5 per cent and at the close of the market, yield was up by 32 basis points to 6.89 per cent. The sharp decline in government bond prices led to a weaker outlook for long duration funds in the mutual fund industry.



Dhaval Kapadia, director and portfolio strategist, Morningstar Investment Adviser India said, “On the fixed income side, given the change in policy stance, the attractiveness of long duration gilt and income funds seems to have reduced in the near term. Short-term income funds with good credit quality portfolios can be considered for additional investments.” “Staggered investments into diversified equity funds with an investment horizon of five years and above can be continued given the expected improvement in economic outlook,” Kapadia said.



Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (Debt) & head of Products, Kotak Mutual Fund said, “We view the policy as unexpectedly hawkish and the markets’ being not prepared has led to spike in yields.”



