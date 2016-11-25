Banks, FIs infuse Rs 1.08 lakh cr into renewables

Giving the green energy sector the much-needed impetus in the country, banks and financial institutions have sanctioned Rs 1.08 lakh crore funding for renewable energy capacities of 42.71 gw since February 2015, said new and renewable energy minister Piyush Goyal, here on Thursday.



Banks and financial institutions have committed total funding of Rs 3.82 lakh crore for 76.35 gw of renewable energy capacities in the country, he said.



Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, the power minister said, “23 public sector and 7 private sector banks and four public sector and two private sector non-banking financing companies have committed for financing renewable energy projects of 76,352 mw capacity with an outlay of Rs 3,82,255 crore through green commitment certificates during REINVEST 2015 held in February, 2015.”



In a written reply, the minister further said, “The­se banks and financial institutions have supported projects of 42,717 mw with sanctioned and rele­a­sed amount of Rs 108,682.20 crore and Rs 50,157.94 crore, respectively, as on September 30 after giving the commitments, which is about 27.57 per cent of the commitment made.”



Goyal said the government has estimated an investment opportunity of about Rs 9 lakh crore both in manufacturing, project development and requisite transmission infrastructure during the next five years for achieving the enhanced capacity addition target of 175 gw in the renewable energy sector. He also said to achieve grid parity, long-term finance at lower rates is required.



Efforts are being made to mobilise additional funds for the renewable energy sector through the national investment infrastructure fund (NIIF), set up by the central government and also from unilateral and bilateral banks such as World Bank, Asian Development Bank, National Development Bank and KfW, he added.



NIIF, set up in August 2015, is an umbrella fund for development of infrastructure in the country. A dedicated sub-fund of $2 billion under this fund will be for clean energy. “The funds will be used for deployment in equity and equity related products for renewable energy projects,” he said.



He further said through NIIF, there is a plan to attract pension and insurance funds from foreign countries. The fund will be operationalised after completion of required approvals and clearances, he added.



