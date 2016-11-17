Banks eye drop in call rate
Nov 17 2016 , Mumbai
The call money yields could fall by 25 basis points, G-Sec yield could drop by 5-10 basis points, while the CD and CP rates could drop by 25-30 basis points in the next two weeks.”
“We noted recently that, as a result of the government announcing that it would demonetise high-denomination notes, we expect banking system liquidity to improve in the coming weeks. Given that there is around Rs 15 lakh crore in high-denomination notes in circulation – and a substantial portion of this is set to become part of bank deposits – India’s banking system appears set to move into a huge cash surplus,” said Nomura report.
Call rate is the interest rate paid by the banks for lending and borrowing for daily fund requirement. Since banks need funds on a daily basis, they lend to and borrow from other banks according to their daily or short-term requirements on a regular basis.
In 2007, the World Bank estimated the size of India’s shadow economy at 23.2 per cent of the GDP. Assuming this ratio still holds, that is about $479 billion unaccounted for. Much of that money should come into the mainstream because of the demonetisation move.