Banks eye drop in call rate

With the demonetisation exercise continuing till December end, bankers are expecting a significant drop in interest rates in the economy and bond yields in the next two weeks. Speaking to FC, a senior treasury official said, “Right now there is not much impact on the call money rates as the liquidity that banks have got is in the form of physical cash. Once the cash moves from a bank’s branch into the RBI chest and is a fund in the bank’s account, you will see significant fall in yields.



The call money yields could fall by 25 basis points, G-Sec yield could drop by 5-10 basis points, while the CD and CP rates could drop by 25-30 basis points in the next two weeks.”



“We noted recently that, as a result of the government announcing that it would demonetise high-denomination notes, we expect banking system liquidity to improve in the coming weeks. Given that there is around Rs 15 lakh crore in high-denomination notes in circulation – and a substantial portion of this is set to become part of bank deposits – India’s banking system appears set to move into a huge cash surplus,” said Nomura report.



Call rate is the interest rate paid by the banks for lending and borrowing for daily fund requirement. Since banks need funds on a daily basis, they lend to and borrow from other banks according to their daily or short-term requirements on a regular basis.



In 2007, the World Bank estimated the size of India’s shadow economy at 23.2 per cent of the GDP. Assuming this ratio still holds, that is about $479 billion unaccounted for. Much of that money should come into the mainstream because of the demonetisation move.



