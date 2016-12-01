Banks brace up for salary day, metros to get less cash

Banks, already facing a cash crunch, would be under further pressure on Thursday with the government, private companies and local employers paying salaries to their staff.



Senior banking sources said that the central bank has shifted its focus to rural and semi-urban areas, as a result of which metropolitan cities are getting less cash than their daily requirement.



However, bank chiefs maintained that their branches had sufficient cash and would be able manage the situation.



Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman SBI told Financial Chronicle, “Till date we have tried our best to ensure that we are able to serve the maximum number of customers either at the branch or at our ATMs. A majority of ATMs are working regularly. We have also tried to use analytics to forecast cash requirements during the salary period, so as to ensure better preparedness. We hope to be able to undertake salary payments smoothly. We would also like appeal to people to use their debit cards for purchases rather than for drawing cash.” Manju Agarwal deputy managing director, digital banking at State Bank of India reiterated the same. She told Financial Chronicle: “We have enough cash available and are well equipped to handle the crowd. In some branches, there could be less cash because of logistical issues. In some pockets, the branches are surviving with day-to-day supplies and await fresh supply the next day. Of the 50,000 ATMs that I have, 40,000 have been recalibrated, but giving new currencies is not possible in 10,000 non-functional ATMs.”



Ashwani Kumar, chairman and managing director at state-owned Dena Bank said, “We have put up special counters in branches where more withdrawals are expected. The problem is not cash availability, but logistical issues.”



"We are installing PoS machines at various places and asking people to use net banking for payments,” Kumar said.



A senior official of the Union Bank of India told this paper that they “are well prepared to manage the situation. Around 88 per cent of our ATMs have been recalibrated and most have cash.”



Bank unions, however, had another story to tell. Speaking to Financial Chronicle, CH Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India



Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said, “Tomorrow around one crore state government employees and central government employees, 50 lakh employees of private and public sector undertakings and 50 lakh pensioners will get their salaries in their bank accounts, as it has been credited today. So from tomorrow onwards till the next one week, these 2 crore people will be visiting the bank branches to withdraw their salary. The situation will further worsen from Thursday as banks don’t have adequate cash and many ATMs are out of money. While the weekly withdrawal limit has been capped to Rs 24,000, banks are giving only Rs 4,000-5,000. So this will only increase the people’s anxiety, rush and chaos.”



He added: “We have written a letter to the Indian Banks Association to connect with the local police in providing security to the bank staff in branches.”



Another senior industry official also confirmed that with the RBI focus on rural and semi urban areas, metros were getting less cash.



