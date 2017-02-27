Bank strike likely on Feb 28, may dent services

Banking services are at public sector banks are likely to get affected severely on Tuesday as most unions under the aegis of UFBU have threatened to go on strike to press for various demands, including accountability of top executives in view of mounting bad loans in the banking sector.



Most banks, including SBI, PNB and BoB, have informed their customers that functioning of branches and offices will be impacted if the strike takes off.



In case of private lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank the functioning is expected to be normal except delay in cheque clearances.



The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is an umbrella body of 9 unions. But two of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh affiliates – National Organisation of Bank Workers and National Organisation of Bank Officers – are not taking part in the strike.



The strike follows the February 21 conciliation meeting before the chief labour commissioner, which failed to break the logjam as the bank management represented by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) did not agree to demands, All India Bank Employees' Association general secretary CH Venkatachalam said.



All attempts to find solutions to the demands raised by the unions yielded no results and hence, UFBU decided to proceed with the proposed strike on February 28, Venkatachalam said. Unions are also opposed to the proposed labour reforms of the government and outsourcing of permanent jobs in the banking sector.



