Bank stocks begin slow climb

Lending rate cuts announced by banks have provided a glimpse of better days ahead, though with a lag due to short-term demonetisation impact.



The Prime Minister announced interest rate subvention for low cost housing, which hurt bank stocks as trading in banks stocks began in the new year. The bank stocks have so far have taken it on the chin in the new year as investors saw lending rate cut hurting banks’ profitability. But, bank stocks bounced back on Thursday but, say analysts, banks will have to take innovative steps to perform well.



With the bond’s yield falling during the last quarter, banks are going to have higher gains from treasury investments during the third quarter which is also good news for bank stocks. Reports said that banks will report earnings growth of around 100 per cent year on year as the base quarter had a negative impact led by asset quality review (AQR) exercise of RBI. This had an impact on banks stocks which rallied on Thursday with the BSE Bankex index up 1.35 per cent. Blue chip bank stocks, barring HDFC Bank, bounced back with 0.5 to 4 per cent gains.



The bank stock gainers were led by Yes Bank (3.98 per cent), Federal Bank (2.66 per cent), IndusInd Bank (2.45 per cent), Punjab National Bank (2.13 per cent), Bank of Baroda (1.82 per cent), SBI (1.05 per cent), Axis Bank (0.97 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.54 per cent) while HDFC Bank closed in the red with a loss of 0.22 per cent.



Last year, bank stocks were impacted by non-performing asset burden as their provisioning rose due to higher slippages which impacted their profits. Only 18 of the 41 listed bank stocks in the banking sector managed to close with positive return in 2016 while 23 of them, mostly public sector banks, gave a negative return, an analysis of data provided by ‘Capitaline’ showed.



Deven Choksey, managing director, K R Choksey Shares & Securities said, “With higher deposits to CASA (current account/savings account) ratio, banks are in a much better position to lend now, which will be beneficial for the banks. But, banks will have to come out with more innovative products otherwise the huge deposits will become a liability for them.”



He pointed out, “The lower yield on bonds will also lead to mark to market gains on their treasury operations leading to higher profits for the banks in the third quarter.”



Though 2017 has started with lending rate cut announcements which seems negative but with consumption of goods and services resuming after a few months as demonetisation impacts fade, bank credit growth is likely to go up.



Anand Radhakrishnan, chief investment officer-Equity, Franklin Templeton Investments India said, “Improvement in consumption demand is expected to be a major theme for 2017 supported by a gradually rising rural wage level, implementation of the 7th pay commission, lowering of interest rates in the Indian economy and continued government spending.”



“The banking sector faced headwinds on account of weak credit growth. Discretionary spending shows a negative growth trend, as observed in the plummeting sales of consumer durables for November by 30 per cent-50 per cent (YoY) in both value and volume terms. Auto sales fell by 10-28 per cent (volume-wise) in November, and moderated in December. The impact of the note ban move is likely to be felt by the consumer discretionary sectors over the next few months even as the magnitude of impact gradually fades,” Radhakrishnan said.



