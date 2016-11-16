Bank staff at Ground Zero face customers’ ire

There is no respite for Hemraj Jain an employee of a top private sector bank in Mumbai. His day starts at9 am in the morning and continues till 10 pm. While his bank has extended the work timings for its employees by another two hours, the back office work such as cash tallying, data verification ensures that he does not leave before 10 pm. His office, a small branch located next to the Bombay Stock Exchange, has seen a three-fold jump in the number of customers.



“I am working for 13-14 hours a day. Normally the branch timings end at 4.30 pm, but my bank has extended the timing to 6.30 pm,” says Jain. Adding to the bank employees’ stress is sometimes abuse from anxious customers who lose patience while standing in long queues for two-to-four hours.



Virat Diwanji, senior executive vice-president and head branch banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank told FC, “While on normal days, our employees were working for eight hours, their work hours have been extended to 11 hours depending on the size of a branch. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared (last) Saturday and Sunday as working days while Monday was a holiday in 17 states in the country. TillSunday, many people exhausted Rs 20,000 cash they had withdrawn in the first instance and we saw a large number of customers for cash withdrawals on Tuesday. We are noticing that while the number of customers for cash deposits is receding, the number of customers for withdrawals is rising.”



“Additional stress is coming from people’s anxiety. While it was chaos on day one (November 9) with people having different requests moving from one place to another inside the branch, we have learnt to manage the queues over the last few days. So to make things easy, we have formed separate queues for deposits and for withdrawals. Also, we realised that only four or five people should be allowed inside a branch at a time,” he said.



The bank has sent messages to its customers stating that any deposit of Rs one lakh and above would require prior appointment. Kotak Bank has 1,300 branches. While over per cent of its customers with large deposits booked their appointments, there were others who showed urgency, added Diwanji.



C.H. Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) told FC, “The demonetisation programme of the government was totally unplanned and has caused huge stress on bank employees who have reached the end of their energy and patience. Now the government is asking bank employees to apply indelible ink on every customer’s finger to avoid repetitive cash exchange. While they are thanking us, they are at the same time asking the staff to co-operate for another 50 days. This kind of stress can cause mistakes.”



He said it is not possible to work for 12 hours every day. He has suggested to the government that exchange of old notes should be allowed at various government agencies such as LIC, railway counters, government schools and colleges to avoid long queues and reduce the burden on bank staff, said Venkatachalam.



With the cash chaos continuing across the country seven days since the Prime Minister’s announcement on demonetisation, bank employees have started crying their hearts out. “A little more planning and care could have saved the common citizen and bank employees and officers in particular who have all along been under tremendous stress,” said Sanjay Das, secretary, West Bengal state unit of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation.



Xavier Thilagaraj, general manager, Indian Overseas Bank told FC, said most of the bank’s 31,000 employees across 3,394 branches start working from eight in the morning and leave home after 1 am in the night. Employees in the branches are directly involved in the transactions while those in the head office are indirectly involved and assist those in the branches.



K Venkataraman, MD and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank said that apart from senior executives, all bank employees began work at 9.30 am and transactions go on till late evening. Thereafter, they have to tally the accounts and report to the head office. “Most of them leave for home around or 1 am at night,” he said.



A branch manager of KVB in Kochi said that handling people's anger after waiting for long hours in queues and not getting enough money is putting pressure on the employees. Reporting and verifying of the data is tedious job, he said



Das said bank branches are facing a short supply of currency notes for exchange, despite tall claims by many. ATMs could not be realigned and could not restart in time. Bank branches and employees are subjected to public wrath. Young bank employees and lady officers are complaining that they have been threatened by unruly mobs. There have been cases where employees were made hostages in many branches by people who could not be attended. Officers were abused. Many bank branches were closed after midnight and staff rejoined after a couple of hours’ rest at their homes. Officers and employees are working from 10 am till after mid night. This is after banks were instructed to keep their branches open on November 12 and 13, which were holidays, Das pointed out, quipping, “But for how long will their stamina be put to test?”



While welcoming the move, the over-stressed bankers said that while RBI and other authorities had got time for the transition, bank staff on ground zero just had to get going immediately on a war footing and nevertheless they are having to incur public wrath in many cases.



