Bank retail loan growth likely to be an immediate casualty

Demonetisation is likely to slow down the pace of retail loan growth, especially in home and auto loans. Bankers, on condition of anonymity, said in the last two weeks, the whole effort at each branch has been on supply of currency, exchange of old notes and cash deposits, thereby moving them away from doing real business.



In addition, a slowdown in real estate market and auto industry would further dent retail loan growth for lenders. With corporate loan demand being muted, retail loans with a growth of 20 per cent and above is supporting the overall systemic growth.



A top official of a large public sector bank told FC, “No doubt, most banks have been bogged down attending to customers, dispensing cash, exchanging old notes.”



“As a result, much less attention has been given to these (home/auto loan) segments. There could be some impact on the overall focus at the bank level. In the next one month, whatever loan applications are pending will be processed and we will come to know if the fall in property prices has resulted in customers avoiding the loans sanctioned earlier or if they come back to renegotiate the loan terms and conditions. While my processing time has increased as I have pulled out staff to help at the branches, customers too are busy arranging cash,” the official said.



“In about a month’s time, a proper trend will emerge as to whether the reduction in real estate prices has impacted overall growth in the home loan business,” added the official.



In the wake of currency demonetisation, the general consensus is that property prices across India are set for a 10-20 per cent correction. This could be negative for lenders as property prices rather than volumes underpin home loan growth, said analysts.



An official of a leading private sector bank said, “We have witnessed a slowdown in home loans as in the last two weeks our focus continues to be demonetisation.” He, however, refused to share numbers.



P Mukherjee, MD & CEO at Lakshmi Vilas Bank, told FC, “Demonetisation itself may not impact home or auto loan growth. The issue is that home loan market involves cash and such transactions may not happen. The valuations might drop. Pure non-cash transactions may benefit as prices are expected to fall. So, in the very short-term, there may be a slowdown (in retail disbursements) but over longer tenure life will revert to normal.”



Home loans constitute 50 per cent of the total retail loans while loan against property has a share of 15 per cent in the overall retail loans of the banking sector.



The auto industry is expected to report a fall in November volumes when compared to the previous year. Customer footfalls at dealerships are down by over 50 per cent post demonetisation on November 8 as a cash crunch has led to a withdrawal from buyers. The slowdown is much severe is small towns and cities as people there are more impacted by the cash crunch.



Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice-president, ICra, told FC, “The upcoming Q3 results of lenders would show an impact on disbursements. However, balance sheets of banks will not shrink as they have collected huge deposits. Effectively, one month has been lost (since demonetisation). We are seeing anecdotal evidence of impact on loan growth. However, Q4 will be a function of how soon things normalise, if banks cut rates and if that spurs loan growth. However Q3 profitability will not take a knock as banks would make sizeable treasury profits and could use it provide for their bad assets.”



Yields on government securities declined significantly after the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs. 1,000



“The incremental gains from the decline in yields during Q3 for the public sector banks (PSB) are likely to be upwards of Rs 10,000 crore. If these gains are booked during Q3, the cumulative treasury profits during 9MFY2017 for PSBs will surpass the budgeted capital infusion of Rs 25,000 crore announced by government for FY2017,” he said.



With declining yields, public sector banks (PSBs) and private sector banks have posted healthy gains on their debt investment portfolios during H1-FY2017. Based on aggregates of 26 PSBs and 14 private banks, ICRA estimates shows that the PSBs have already reported profits of Rs 18,000 crore and private banks have reported profits of Rs 6,400 crore from sale of investments during H1-FY2017. The reported treasury gains for PSBs during H1-FY2017 have already surpassed the gains made during the full year FY2016.



