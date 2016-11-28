A bank account for workers in informal sector

Similar to the Jan Dhan scheme, the government has rolled out another ambitious project – to cover all labourers in the unorganised sector with a bank account each. It considered another milestone in the march towards a cashless society.



The implementation of the plan is being monitored by the Centre which, on November 25, wrote to all the states to set up committees at the district level, asking them to meet immediately so that camps could be held for enrolment.



The objective is to ensure that all the workers, both in the organised and unorganised sectors, have bank accounts where their wages can be deposited, a government official said. “We want it should start immediately so that the problems faced by labourers after the demonetisation of currencies can be reduced,” he said.



In the letter addressed to all chief secretaries of states by Centre’s labour secretary M. Sathiyavathy and financial services secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal, the government said “…it has been decided to launch a campaign to open bank accounts in respect of those workers of organized and unorganized sectors who do not have their own bank accounts even now.”



As per Census 2011, out of 48 crore workers in the country, as many as 36 crore are main workers and the remaining 12 crore are marginal workers who work for less than six months in a year.



There is no time line fixed for the special camps to be organised for this purpose while banking correspondents and branches of banks will also be used to enrol workers in the unorganised sector. The Centre has told the states that the location of the camps and other modalities are to be decided by a district-level committee with the collector as head and manager of the lead bank, and labour officers (of the state and Centre) as members.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently asked his cabinet colleagues to implement cashless transactions in their individual ministries. Food minister Ram Vilas Paswan has asked his ministry to achieve 100 per cent cashless working in all its transactions within 15 days.



The agriculture ministry, which does not directly deal with farmers and all its policies are implemented through state governments, has asked IFFCO and Kribhco to sell fertilisers through credit and debit cards. As both are cooperatives and governed by the agriculture ministry, senior officials of the fertiliser firms did not object to the directive when they met the ministers on November 25. However, sources said it is not a practical proposition and will take years to implement.



The urban development ministry also swung into action as it has asked all the 4,041 urban local bodies – corporations, municipalities and notified area councils to shift to e-payment at the earliest. Acting on the directive, Madhya Pradesh has declared that all cities and towns of the state will go cashless from March next year. The centre has asked states to promote Internet banking, online payment via credit and debit cards for funds transfer and accounting purposes.



