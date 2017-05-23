Banan buys back Sagar Ratna for Rs 132 cr

Jayaram Banan, the company’s founder, has reacquired the iconic 88-outlet South Indian restaurant chain Sagar Ratna. India Equity Partners (IEP) had acquired 77 per cent of this franchise in 2011 for Rs 132 crore at a total valuation of Rs 175 crore.



Banan had continued to hold 22.7 per cent of the chain. Using his promoter firm of Ocean Pearl Hotels, he has now become 100 per cent owner of Sagar Ratna chain once again, buying out IEP at the same valuation, using a debt-financed model.



Sagar Ratna’s first outlet, then known as Sagar, opened in south Delhi’s Defence Colony in 1986.



Amid reports of the partnership going sour between the equity partner and Banan, the latter has now regained full control and ownership of his popular and established chain of vegetarian restaurants through his flagship company, Ocean Pearl Hotels.



In the interim, Banan started non-vegetarian South Indian coastal cuisine, Swagath, under the JRB Group. There are 10 Swagath restaurants now. Added to this are three 4-star hotels of the same name.



At Sagar Ratna, the relationship between the investor and ex-promoter turned messy a couple of years back, with Banan filing an FIR against IEP alleging “forgery, cheating and fabrication of



documents.”



Banan said Sagar Ratna’s brand value and profitability were dented and its valuation fell after the acquisition.



The PE fund, on the other hand, alleged that Banan violated the agreement between them by setting up another restaurant chain also serving South Indian cuisine, called Shri Ratnam.



IEP filed civil cases against Banan alleging breach of the non-compete clause, ‘interference’ in operations of Sagar Ratna and the use of force. The cases then went into litigation stage, but all has ended well for both parties now.



“We are committed to taking the Sagar Ratna brand to its erstwhile glory once again and deliver unmatched culinary experience to the customers. We have strategies for revamping the entire existing administration towards refurbishment, renovation and expansion with the induction of a brand new experienced and motivated team,” said Banan, who’s also the chairman of the JRB group.



While taking over the chain of restaurants, Ocean Pearl Hotels said they will look at “significant add-ons” to the existing menu of Sagar Ratna by including some signature South Indian dishes. While speaking to Financial Chronicle, Roshan Banan, director of the company, said they were planning to invest between Rs 70 crore and Rs 100 crore in the next three years.



The plan is not just to strengthen the brand, but also to take it to more Tier II and III cities in the country. “We plan to become the biggest food and beverage operator in India by moving and expanding into every segment of the business, be it fine dining, casual dining and express formats of restaurants, industrial catering, bakery, FMCG, hotels and in-flight catering, among others,” he said.



Roshan also shared his plans for expanding the brand internationally through the master franchisee model in countries like Canada, UK, Australia and US. “We have some interested parties knocking at our doors for partnerships. We expect to strike our first deal in the next six to eight months. We will be expanding both Sagar Ratna and Swagath brands simultaneously in the identified markets,” he said.



For Sagar Ratna’s domestic expansion, Roshan Banan said they would be looking at both owned outlets as well as franchise expansion, going forward. They will also be aggressively looking at the express format of the restaurant, especially in Delhi-NCR.



Sagar Ratna is spread across the country through 36 owned stores and 52 franchisees in 12 states. Banan now has drawn up plans to expand by opening more than 100 branches and an equal number of franchisees in the next three years, with the aim to make it one of the largest chains of vegetarian restaurants in the country.



For the hotel business, Banan said that they currently have three hotel properties and would be adding two more this year. They have 4-star hotels in Mangalore, Udupi and Delhi, and properties are in the pipeline in Hubli and Bangalore.



