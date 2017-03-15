Bail out debt-stressed firms, says Modi’s CEA

Chief economic adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian has made a strong pitch for bailing out debt-ridden large private firms despite the risk of such a move triggering charges of crony capitalism against the government.



This comes at a time when non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking syst­em, particularly state-owned lenders, has more than doubled to Rs 6.95 lakh crore since 2012-13. As of December 2016, the total stressed assets, including restructured accounts, amounted to over 15 per cent of the banks’ total advances.



The Economic Survey 2016-17 authored by him had suggested formation of a bad bank. But the idea has failed to find traction, with finance minister Ar­un Jaitley casting serious doubts over the efficacy of su­­ch an agency. Last year too, CEA had made a similar suggestion, which was oppo­s­ed by then RBI governor Ra­ghuram Rajan saying it would create, a moral hazard.



“It is a very difficult problem and not unique to India. No political system finds it easy to forgive debt to the private sector, especially to big companies,” he said, while delivering the Hormis Memorial Lecture organised by Federal Bank in Kochi.



“You need to be able to forgive those debts because this is how capitalism works. People make mistakes, those have to be forgiven to some extent,” he said. “Political system has to be able to do that and bad bank is one way of trying to do that,” he said.



CEA also said the bad bank would adopt all other options of resolution, including changing the promoters and management as well.



There is a twin balanc­esheet problem, of stress in the corporate sector as well as in the banks due to bad assets, which needs to be resolved so as to facilitate credit supply to the economy.



During a meeting of the finance ministry with RBI brass last week to resolve str­ess in the system, the idea of a bad bank reportedly took the back seat with the key pl­a­yers –government, RBI and even large state-run banks – not favouring the idea.



Formation of a bad bank to hold such loans did not seem to be a top alternative for policymakers. “We will have to weigh the pros and cons well before using taxpayers’ money to set up a bad bank,” CEA said.



The idea has also been backed by international cre­dit rating agency Fitch. “Creating a bad bank could accelerate the resolution of str­essed assets, but it may face significant logistical difficulties and would simultaneously require a credible bank recapitalisation programme to address the capital shortfalls at state-owned banks,” Fitch said recently.



Dwelling on the Narendra Modi government’s decision to recall hive-value currency notes on November 8, Subramanian said demonetisation would be called successful only if the am­o­unt of currency in circulation comes down over time and there is an increase in tax compliance.



“Before demonetisation, the cash to GDP ratio was li­ke 12 per cent. Going forwa­rd, that should come down if demonetisation is to be deemed successful,” he said.



Stressing that there are co­st and benefits of the note ban move, CEA said the cash circulation in the economy is easily measurable. He also said taxpayers’ number nee­ds to go up for the cash ban move to be called a success.



Though RBI has remonetised only under 70 per cent of the cancelled money, it has now lifted all the curbs on withdrawals.



The move seeks to signal a “regime shift”, Subramanian said, adding tax compliance should also rise as a result of it. “The general cultu­re of non-compliance and ill­i­cit money creation sh­o­uld also improve through demo­n­etisation, which was trying to signal a regime shift that in future this behaviour will be less tolerated,” he said.



Subramanian said while the progress of digitisation can and will be monitored to show the success of the mo­ve, sufficient attention shou­ld also be given to see how the 35 million people who neither own a smartphone nor a feature phone are taking to the digital process.



But he was quick to add the country is a cash-based economy and digitisation should not be imposed on people. “We’ve to be careful that we do not force digitisation on those who don’t have access in a way that makes them handicapped because we are in a cash economy and we need to be cognisant of that fact,” he said.



Talking about the recent assembly polls in five states, Subramanian said the outcome has given the Modi government a “political ma­n­date” to carry out its economic agenda. Nobody was able to predict the “magnitude of the UP election”, just as Brexit vote or the US election, he said.



“The government now has the political mandate for doing what it wants to do. And that will include how do we further the development process,” Subramanian said.



“What specifically needs to be done, that we’ll see. But I think there is a strong political mandate for the government and the prime minister,” he said.



