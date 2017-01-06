As bad loans run deep, banks mull ‘deep rejig’

The asset quality review has completed one year but the problem of bad loans is far from over. Against this background, bankers are brainstorming a new proposal on ‘deep restructuring’ to revive stressed assets. Sources said the Indian Banks Association (IBA) has held three meetings on this and another one would be held of January 17 to decide the broad contours of such a scheme. They will later submit the plan to central bank for approval.



In a deep restructuring, banks typically convert a portion of debt into equity and also extend the repayment period for the rest of the loan.



Bankers have been wary of taking deep haircuts while restructuring their loans to stressed companies for fear of scrutiny from the Central Vigilance Commission and other investigative agencies and punitive action.



“Wherever banks have significant bad loan exposure they have to think of what to do about their exposure. We are looking at broad contours for deep restructuring, common ground rules under which deep restructuring can be considered etc, but it has to be tailor-made for each company. You cannot have one size fit all. The scheme is still at a fluid stage. Some of the accounts are already NPAs, some are stressed but standard, some are restructured but standard, so what should be done for such accounts, modalities and ground rules are being worked out. Guidelines by RBI on S4A are already there and they are stringent and we had asked the RBI for some relaxations but these were not accepted. As a result, hardly any accounts fit the conditions required for S4A restructuring of corporate



accounts.”



“After the failure of S4A, banks are working on a proposal which would be similar to S4A but without stringent conditions. Instead of 50 per cent, banks want 30-40 per cent sustainable debt, lower risk provisioning and a flexible restructuring plan,” said another banker.



A third banker said, “We have been thinking of deep restructuring for a long time. One year of asset quality review is over and very few accounts have been restructured. Bankers are very afraid of huge haircuts as later they would be subjected to investigations from CVC.”



Under S4A, banks had been allowed to divide a company’s debt into a sustainable part and an unsustainable part. The sustainable part, which had to be at least 50 percent of the total debt, could be serviced with existing cash flows. The unsustainable part of the debt could be converted into equity or equity-linked instruments and held in the investment books of the bank. Vibha Batra an independent analyst said, “The test of the success of the S4A scheme starts almost immediately as the balance portion that remains a loan needs to be serviced. As unlike the earlier strategic debt restructuring scheme (SDR) there are no moratoriums. So whether they come with the modification on the scheme or not these corporate accounts are vulnerable. Mere saving the NPA classification tag may not change their vulnerability.”



The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move on AQR impacted the profitability of banks to large extent.



With bad loans mounting, in the last several years, the RBI introduced several restructuring scheme such refinancing scheme, 5/25 scheme, SDR scheme and S4A scheme to save loans from becoming non-performing assets (NPA) but no focus was made on recovery and provisions. As a result the bad loan problem continues to persist.



