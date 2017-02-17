Bad loans dip as bank stocks rise

The recent guidelines from the central bank allowing statutory reserve and other reserves created out of the profit to be reckoned for paying of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds coupon – these are a combination of debt and equity – have provided a breather to banks and boosted their share prices. In addition, the banks’ results for the December quarter revealed that bad loans growth is slowing.



Private Banks (PVB) reported a 9 per cent year on year decline in net profit due as the muted earnings performance of Axis Bank weighed-in. Public Sector Banks (PSB) viz—State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB), reported combined profit of Rs 3,070 crore in 3QFY17, as compared to a loss of Rs 2,170 crore in 3QFY16 and a profit of Rs 3,640 crore in 2QFY17.



While demonetisation boosted current account saving account (CASA) growth, it led to a moderation in Net Interest Income and fee income growth.



Core revenue performance was feeble, especially for state owned banks and even for private banks. “We cut earnings for our coverage universe by 2.9 per cent year on year in FY17 estimates, 3.5 per cent for FY18 estimates and 1.4 per cent for FY19 estimates. We maintain our preference for IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank and ICICI Bank post the quarter and believe more slippages from corporate sector lie ahead,” said JM Financial analyst Abhishek Murarka.



In 3QFY17, sharp surge in deposits, fewer disbursements in retail credit and lack of corporate credit demand were the key trends. Deposit growth was 13 per cent year on year and 6 per cent QoQ in the quarter while CASA growth was 34 per cent y-o-y and 19 per cent QoQ.



Credit increased 2 per cent y-o-y and was flat sequentially due to reallocation of banking resources to cash management, cash collection and disbursements at branches and continued sluggishness in corporate credit. As a result, loan to deposit ratio crashed, thereby impacting margins and Net Interest Income. The sharp rise in deposit inflows were offset in some cases – like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI – by an outflow in FCNR (B) deposits which were to mature in the quarter.



Deposit growth was dominated by demonetisation and state owned banks in 3QFY17. Public sector banks gained market share in deposits, CASA and savings accounts due to larger branch footprint and wider rural presence.



Alpesh Mehta, deputy head of research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “The Q3 results for banks were in line with expectations and most importantly, a consensus has developed that the demonetisation concerns are abating and therefore bank stocks are up. Profitability remained subdued due to asset quality pressures.



However, smaller banks such as Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Equitas small finance bank and Kotak Bank will continue to reported strong growth and better asset quality. Top public sector banks where we have a ‘Buy’ rating are State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda.”



Karthik Srinivasan, group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA Ltd explained, “The challenges on asset quality and profitability remain. The government has not allocated more funds to public sector banks which is negative. For some banks slippages continues to remain high and in addition new Non-performing Asset formation are still high. Banks have been able to report better profitability in December quarter because of treasury gains and demonetisation.”



“The outlook for the Q4 is challenging as interest rates have firmed up and so the cushion available from treasury gains will not be there. Unless some strong recovery happens, profitability could still be a challenge,” added Srinivasan.



Incremental stressed asset formation came from large and mid-corporate exposures of wholesale banks. Most private banks hardly utilised the RBI dispensation on a significant quantum of loans except of Rs 100 crore by ICICI Bank. PSBs, on the other hand, benefited from the RBI dispensation. SBI used the dispensation for Rs 2,000 crore worth loans and BoB for Rs 480 crore in this quarter.



While slippage ratios moderated sequentially, the absolute slippage ratios remained high. For example, Axis Bank’s 5.8 per cent slippage ratio is high even though it moderated sequentially. Further, slippages from outside the list of stressed assets declared by banks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI are either increasing or high.



Restructured loans have been the key source of slippages, especially from iron and steel. As a result of high slippages and high stressed asset formation, the loan loss provision requirement remained high as well. Sequential moderation in slippages has also allowed banks to make slightly higher provisions vis-à-vis earlier, driving up provision coverage ratio.



falaknaazsyed@mydigitalfc.com



