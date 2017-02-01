A bad bank to resolve big stressed loans

The The Economic Survey has suggested setting up of a centralised bad bank to take over large bad loans for resolving the twin balance sheet problem of over-leveraged companies and bad-loan-encumbered banks.



The new public sector asset rehabilitation agency (PARA) could take charge of the largest, most difficult cases, and make politically tough decisions to reduce debt. The survey suggested various ways to fund PARA such as the central bank transferring some of the securities it holds to the agency. The survey pointed out that a decentralised approach where banks have been put in charge of the restructuring decisions has not worked.



It said the decisive resolutions of loans, concentrated in large companies, have eluded successive attempts at reform. The problem has continued to fester, as bad loans continue to balloon while credit and investment has been falling.



The state so far



India and its corporate sectors are under the highest degrees of stress in the world. The majority of the bad loans are concentrated in public sector banks, which not only hold their own capital, but are ultimately backed by the government, whose resources are more than sufficient to deal with the NPA problem.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the Asset Quality Review (AQR) in the second half of 2015 and asked banks to classify stressed assets appropriately.



Raghuram Rajan, the then RBI governor, had given banks a deadline of March 2017 to finish cleaning up their balance sheets. This meant classifying stressed loans as non-performing assets (NPAs) and providing for them, but bad loans continue to climb.



More than four-fifths of NPAs were in the public sector banks, where the ratio had reached almost 12 per cent. The total stressed assets far exceed the headline figure of NPAs and if one adds the restructured loans and unrecognised loans owed by top companies, the total stressed assets would amount to about 16.6 per cent of banking system loans – and nearly 20 per cent of loans at the state banks.



On the same lines, the RBI’s Financial Stability Review (FSR) released in December said that gross NPAs for the banking system are expected to rise to 9.8 per cent by March 2017 from 9.1 percent in September.



Meanwhile, on the corporate side, cash flows in large stressed companies have deteriorated over the past few years, to the point where debt reductions of more than 50 per cent will often be needed to restore viability.



The only alternative would be to convert debt to equity, take over the companies, and then sell them at a loss. Among other issues, banks face severe coordination problems, since large debtors have many creditors, with different interests.



If PSU banks grant large debt reductions, this could attract the attention of the investigative agencies. But taking over large companies will be politically difficult, the survey said.



RBI efforts had limited success



The RBI has been encouraging the establishment of private Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), in the hope that they would buy up the bad loans of the commercial banks, but with limited success.



ARCs have bought only about 5 per cent of total NPAs at book value over 2014-15 and 2015-16. ARCs have found it difficult to recover much from the debtors and have only been able to offer low prices to banks.



So the RBI has focussed more recently on two other, bank-based workout mechanisms. In June 2015, the Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) scheme was introduced, under which creditors could take over firms that were unable to pay and sell them to new owners. The following year, the Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A) was announced, under which creditors could provide firms with debt reductions up to 50 per cent in order to restore their financial viability.



Their success, however, has been limited; while two-dozen firms have entered into negotiations under SDR, only two cases have actually been concluded as of end-December 2016.



Similarly the S4A scheme has been able to resolve only one small case. Public sector bankers are reluctant to grant write-downs, because there are no rewards for doing so. On the contrary, there is an inherent threat of punishment, since major write-downs can attract the attention of investigative agencies.



To address this problem, the Bank Board Bureau (BBB) has created an Oversight Committee, which can vet and certify write-down proposals. But it remains open whether it can change bankers’ incentives.



Capital



The Centre has promised to infuse Rs 70,000 crore capital under the Indradhanush scheme into public sector banks by 2018-19.



But this is far from sufficient, because there is a principal-agent problem, arising from the separation of the institution with financial responsibility (the government) from its decision-making agent (the state banks).



How would PARA work



The idea of a bad bank is not new. The concept has been tried a number of times across different economies.



The Survey said that there could be many possible variants but broadly, it would purchase specified loans (for example, those belonging to large, over-indebted infrastructure and steel firms) from banks and then work them out, either by converting debt to equity and selling the stakes in auctions or by granting debt reduction, depending on professional assessments of the value-maximising strategy.



Once the loans are off the books of the public sector banks, the government would recapitalise them, thereby restoring them to financial health and allowing them to shift their resources – financial and human – back toward the critical task of making new loans. Similarly, once the financial viability of the over-indebted enterprises is restored, they will be able to focus on their operations, rather than their finances. And they will finally be able to consider new investments.



“Of course, all of this will come at a price, namely accepting and paying for the losses. But this cost is inevitable. Loans have already been made, losses have already occurred, and because public sector banks are the major creditors, the bulk of the burden will necessarily fall on the government (though the shareholders in the stressed enterprises may need to lose their equity as well),” said the Survey.



How will Para be funded



The capital requirements for Para would be large. From where would this funding come? Part of the funds would need to come from the government issue of securities.



A second source of funding could be the capital markets, if the Para were to be structured in a way that would encourage the private sector to take up an equity share. In addition, capital markets could help replenish the capital of the public sector banks, if the government were willing to sell down its holdings.



A third source of capital could be the RBI. The RBI would (in effect) transfer some of the government securities it is currently holding to public sector banks and Para. As a result, the RBI’s capital would decrease, while that of the banks and Para would increase. There would be no implications for monetary policy, since no new money would be created.



Accepting that establishing a Para would not be a panacea as experience with government-run asset rehabilitation agencies has not been uniformly positive. It said that Para should be thoroughly professional, with plans that maximise recovery, the agency should follow commercial rather than political principles, market prices should be used.



Jaijit Bhattacharya, Partner, strategy and economics, KPMG said, “The economic survey confirms the balooning of bad debts with banks in the current financial year. To ring-fence the ongoing operations of the banks, the economic survey suggests creation of a "bad debt bank" to take away the toxic debts from the regular banks, allowing them to focus on current and future banking obligations. A Para is thus proposed which would help realign banking sector towards focusing on funding new projects.”



