B2B connect with GenX

Business to business (B2B) marketers shy away from social media in comparison with their counterparts in business to consumer (B2C). This is perhaps because there are not too many youngsters handling the marketing functions in their businesses or perhaps they do not see the relevance of social media for B2B marketing. Even if there are the social media-savvy youngsters who drive the same, not all can run social media marketing.



Many of our clients lack the knowledge of the social media and understanding how it works and they focus solely on creating leads from the digital media. This is a big mistake and they miss the real business benefits of social media in listening, analysing and insight generation.



While the young employees may not know the nuances of email or content marketing, they are better off in leveraging social networking sites to build what we call social capital and staying in touch in the virtual space. The key is in leveraging this inherent capability to drive your business. There are many strengths and weaknesses of the young generation employees who are fresh out of college. In the early years of their employment, they need to be brought into confidence to the business you run and its characteristics, without putting them into a box like situation.



Many researchers paint these young graduated who join the workforce as strange and exotic species! Whatever that may be, if managed well, they are valuable assets to B2B social media marketing plans.



Where these new employees will fit in is in a role for increasing your company’s social media understanding and planning. I have seen many B2C companies put young graduated in senior positions to drive social media campaign and all of them have seen dismal failures. These freshly minted MBAs hardly know much about social media marketing and even marketing itself. They only know the theory part of marketing and the real practical experience is something business schools hardly teach! This is not something recruiters did not know but they were desperate to get someone to fill the shoes of a social media marketer.



However, if trained properly, they will be a good part of your marketing team and across your company. These youngsters have been in the virtual social space for years now and live and breathe it. They are early adapters of new devices, media and channels. They have intuitive knowledge about the rules, formats, and so on of each social channel. With a senior executive heading and channelising their efforts, these youngsters can assist in discovering new ways of driving social media efforts and deliver the business objectives together. The young folks will help you find ways to connect with the prospects and decision makers in ways that you never thought possible or existed.



You can also use these youngsters to spread the benefits of social media across the organisation with interactions and demonstrations. What we have found working is when you pair these youngsters with the seasoned employees and give them joint assignments over a period of time. They will eventually mentor each other and drive the perfect harmony of blending old and new. Your role as the head of marketing or company will be to reiterate the point that each has sometime to offer the other and that there should be positive embrace rather than hostility and defensiveness.



In addition, the youngsters can bring in an element of change and innovation in the way things have been done traditionally. The skills that young graduates possess in terms of knowing what the folks in the virtual space think and do can be applied to tracking your own customers through tools such as LinkedIn or through tools others on your team might not even be aware of. They can also help in finding ways to use social media activity to focus broader marketing goals and deploy resources more efficiently and effectively.



What is critical for B2B companies to know is that in the next couple of years if they do not go social media and make use of the youngsters who are social network savvy, they will have trouble attracting the best and brightest of the young brigade. Moreover, they will also lose out in making full use of the social media to build brand and equity. They will indeed help your entire organisation become social media friendly and will drive the listening, and analytical skills you so needed to compete effectively.



