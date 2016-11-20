Azadpur Mandi comes to a standstill

Girish Ram, 50, selling fruit juices for past 30 years at the Azadpur mandi, Asia’s largest wholesale market, succinctly captures the mood inside when he said that “he supports prime minister Narendra Modi in demonetisation, but it is neither going to help poor nor impact the rich.”



Ever since the government banned the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, traders across all commodities complain the business is down by 30-40 per cent per day. The entire business has been converted into a credit cycle that no body knows when will it break.



“I am purchasing onion from the farmers, who are my regular suppliers, as I do not want to send them back when they also need the money at this juncture,” said Amit Gupta, a purchase manager at an onion wholesaler. “We are purchasing on credit assuring that when we will receive money from the retailers, we will clear the payment,” he said.



But Rajinder Sharma, general secretary of Azadpur potato and onion merchants association said it could be one of the examples. “No farmer trusts whether he will get the money back in time if he returns empty handed after selling his products. You can check, there are farmers here who have been waiting for even more than three days to get their payment,” he said.



Nathu Singh, an onion farmer from Alwar, which is a major onion producing hub after Maharashtra’s Nashik, said he has received Rs 6,000, though he was to get Rs 18,000 for his onion. After the demonetisation, he has been selling onion and receiving part payment, all in cash and in the process he is yet to get Rs 70,000 from his trader-buyer.



“What option do I have,” Singh asked and said, “we are praying god that everything becomes normal soonest.”



Asked whether he is aware of the government’s decision that allows him to withdraw Rs 25,000 cash from his bank account if he receives the payment in cheque from the trader in APMC, Azadpur, Singh said: “he does not have a bank account so far and he has been dealing with cash only. But I will open an account now.”



Singh said Modi should have raided those who have black money rather than putting every one in trouble. The objective is to recover black money and I do not know how much of that illegal money has been recovered, he said.



Traders like Gupta, who are if holding payment of farmers also claim that they are selling the goods to retailers on credit as there are aware of a cash crunch. Now that the government has asked traders to do trading through cheques, the retailers are being told to pay through cheques, Gupta said. “But the real problem is huge rush in banks and it is difficult even to deposit money in your own account,” he said.



“As soon as we get the payment from retailers, we will clear the arrear of farmers,” he said pointing to the credit cycle that has emerged after the demonetisation.



Pawan Kumar, a native of Bihar in his 20s, has been selling onion to retailers who want to buy 5 kg or 10 kg after purchasing the commodity in large quantity from commission agents. He said he used to sell 10 bags of onion, each weighing 40 kg daily and now he is not able to sell even one bag in the last three days.



The Azadpur mandi, which approximately receives about 650 trucks daily, has reported a downward trend with average 500 vehicles per day after November 8, sources said. The APMC Azadpur, did not provide the data saying their internet is down. The persons manning the gate and collecting toll from each truck entering the premise also refused to part with any information.



Sharma, who was the last chairman of APMC Azadpur, said there could be several reasons for the decline and one of them could of course be the demonetisation. Unfortunately, the APMC has not seen a full time chairman after he left in 2014, he said blaming it on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Interestingly, Kejriwal, who has teamed up with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in criticising prime minister Modi, has himself failed to ensure that the APMC Azadpur receive the payment in banned currencies notes until November 24. The toll collector said that he does not have an order to receive payment in old notes.



APMC Azadpur’s chairman Sakshi Mittal, who is director in agriculture marketing in Delhi government, was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.



