Ayodhya: SC revives conspiracy charges; CBI pursues appeal vigorously

LK Advani’s Ayodhya trouble is back to haunt him. In a huge blow to the senior leader and 12 others of his party, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the revival of the ‘conspiracy’ charge against them after 25 years in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in Ayodhya and directed completion of trial in two years.



A bench of Justices PC Ghose and Rohinton Nariman, gave this direction to the CBI while allowing its appeals filed in 2011 during the UPA’s regime against the dropping of conspiracy charge against Advani and others in the case. Advani and others will be sentenced up to five years imprisonment if the conspiracy charge is proved in the joint trial. Writing the judgment, Justice Nariman said in the present case, crimes which shook the secular fabric of the Constitution, were allegedly committed almost 25 years ago. The accused have not been brought to book largely because of the conduct of the CBI in not pursuing the prosecution of the aforesaid alleged offenders in a joint trial and because of technical defects, which were easily curable, but which were not attended to by the UP government.



The bench said one of the accused, Kalyan Singh will obtain constitutional immunity being the governor of Rajasthan, but as soon as he relinquishes office, additional charges of conspiracy shall be filed against him. Invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice, the bench shifted the proceedings at Raebareli court to a Lucknow court.



Rejecting Advani’s submission that the trial at Raebareli cannot be shifted as their right under Article 21 of the Constitution to have a fair trial had been taken away, the bench said almost 25 years have gone and yet we’re solemnly reminded that fundamental rights should not be curtailed by any order passed under Article 142. Article 142 can be used for a procedural purpose, namely, to transfer a proceeding from one court to another. Once the case is shifted to Lucknow, the court of sessions will frame within four weeks, an additional charge under Section 120-B against Advani, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharati, Sadhvi Ritambhara, MM Joshi, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, CR Bansal, Satish Pradhan, Dharam Das, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Jagdish Muni, Ram Bilas Vedanti, Vaikunth Lal Sharma and Satish Chandra Nagar. Bal Thackeray, Giriraj Kishore, Ashok Singhal and Paramhans Ram Chandra Das have since died.



The bench said there won’t be a fresh trial. It ordered day-to-day trial without any adjournments, no transfer of presiding judge, CBI to ensure that some prosecution witnesses remain present everyday and judgment to be pronounced in two years. The case shall not be adjourned on any ground except when the sessions court finds it impossible to carry on the trial for that particular date. Justifying the joint trial, the bench said that the evidence for all these offences is almost the same and these offences, therefore, cannot be separated from each other, irrespective of the fact that 49 different FIRs were lodged.



The bench agreed with CBI that the offence of criminal conspiracy already exists in the joint charge sheet filed by the CBI against all the named accused, which includes the 21 who have been discharged. That being the case, it is clear that the accused could not possibly have been discharged.



The bench faulted the Allahabad High Court for upholding the dropping of conspiracy charge. “In our opinion, there is no need for a de novo trial in as much as the aforesaid charges against all 21 accused persons can conveniently be added under Section 216 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the ongoing trial. No prejudice will be caused to the accused, as they have the right to recall witnesses already examined either in Raebareli or in Lucknow for the purpose of cross- examination,” the bench observed.



Two FIRs were filed shortly after the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. The first, crime no. 197/1992 was registered at the Ayodhya Police Station against “lakhs of unknown karsevaks” for the actual demolition of the mosque. The second, crime no. 198/1992, was registered against 12 persons, including Ashok Singhal, Kishore, Advani, Joshi, Dalmiya, Katiyar, Bharti and Ritambara, who were on the dais at Ram Katha Kunj when the mosque was being demolished. They were accused of promoting enmity and making assertions prejudicial to national integration.



Meanwhile, there is evidence to suggest that in the case, the CBI acted independently to nail Advani. Unlike many political cases where CBI has acted as ‘a caged parrot’ to the party in power, in the mosque demolition, the CBI under the NDA government vigorously pursued appeals filed by the UPA government in January 2011. In doing so, the CBI seemed to have acted independently to bring to a logical end the case, which has huge political overtones. It may be recalled that soon after coming to power the NDA government did not pursue an appeal against the BJP president Amit Shah, after he was discharged by a trial court in Mumbai in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case. But in this case the CBI maintained that the criminal conspiracy of felling down of the disputed structure was commenced by Advani in 1990, when he started his ‘rath yatra’, which was completed on 6.12.1992.



It also pointed out that then UP CM Kalyan Singh had given an assurance before the National Integration Council of not demolishing the disputed structure and the SC had permitted only symbolic ‘karsewa’. Singh had also said that he would ensure the protection of Ramjanma Bhoomi/Babri Masjid structure and that it would not be demolished, but he acted in opposition to his assurances. The CBI also said that Kalyan Singh gave no order for utilising central forces. From this it seems that prima facie, he was a necessary participant in the criminal conspiracy.



The CBI said the error in judgments of the trial court and the high court had vitiated the fundamental principles of criminal jurisprudence that in respect of a continuous criminal act, which might attract various offences of the IPC, the said transaction had to be viewed as a whole. Advani and others in their response blamed the UPA government for filing the appeal after considerable delay and said it was purely a political agenda, but the NDA stuck to the stand for revival of conspiracy and succeeded in its attempt.



