Axis stock spikes 5% on Kotak merger reports

Axis Bank scrip spiked nearly 5 per cent amid media reports that several banks have approached the government informally, expressing an interest in picking a stake in the private lender. Among those who have expressed interest include the HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank and IndusInd.



The government indirectly holds stake in Axis Bank through public sector insurance companies and the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). Through the two, the government has a 12.02 per cent stake in Axis Bank as on the quarter ending December 31, while LIC has 14.49 per cent holding in the bank. The remaining promoter category stake is with four PSU general insurance companies and one state-owned reinsurer, GIC Re. If the Centre plans to sell its entire stake of 12.02 per cent in the Axis Bank, then it can raise around Rs 14,507 crore as per Tuesday’s closing price and could easily achieve its revised divestment target of Rs 45,500 crore for FY17.



While there were reports of a possible merger between Axis Bank and Kotak Bank over the past few days, on Monday Axis Bank informed the stock exchanges that such reports were baseless.



Axis Bank MD &CEO, Sh­ikha Sharma told a TV channel reports about the bank considering a merger are baseless and the bank has a great story ahead on a standalone basis. “We have got some great businesses whether it’s in the retail, sm­all business or large corporate side so we see no strategic advantage of any kind of acquisition and we have not been approached by anyone. So I am surprised that Axis just seems to be getting hit with the whole lot of baseless rumours,” she said.



Axis Bank scrip closed 5.20 per cent higher at Rs 505.60. The stock had ope­ned at Rs 482 and touched a high and low of Rs 508.90 and Rs 482, respectively.



Trying to scotch rumou­rs, the finance ministry said it has not received any communication with regard to reported merger of KMB and Axis Bank. “Mergers of private banks don’t come to the finance ministry, rather it is for the regulator to see,” a finance ministry official told PTI and added “We are not aware of any such plans.”



