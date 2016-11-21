Avoid bottom fishing at all costs

The market lost ground on all four trading sessions last week. Though it is yet to break the low made on November 9, the day after high value notes were demonetised, they are under severe pressure. The fact that midcap and smallcap stocks are bearing the brunt of the fall indicates that there is huge selling pressure in the markets. To add to the woes FIIs too have turned big sellers.



The Sensex lost 668.50 points, or 2.49 per cent, to close at 26,150.24 points while the Nifty lost 222.20 points, or 2.68 per cent, to close at 8,074.10 points. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap lost 3.14 per cent and 4.93 per cent, respectively. Since the beginning of November, the Sensex is down 6.37 per cent, Nifty 6.39 per cent, Midcap 10.40 per cent and Smallcap 13.62 per cent. Values of stocks in the midcap and smallcap space have lost anything between 30 per cent and 50 per cent, signifying the pain in these sectors. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 2,900 crore this month and in the last five trading days as much as Rs 7,650 crore. This implies that they were net buyers to the extent of Rs 3,700 crore in the first fortnight and turned big sellers thereafter.



The demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would be a big positive in the long-term but in the short-term it would be negative for corporate India and therefore even the country’s GDP. This does not factor in the hardship being faced by common citizens while new notes are made available. The biggest positive in the short-term would be for PSU banks as huge amounts are deposited with them. At the last count, the figure deposited with banks had crossed Rs 4 lakh crore and counting. RBI is certain to cut interest rates in the December policy review and it should not come as a surprise if the cut is by 50 basis points. Banks have started cutting deposit rates and this should continue as the collection of Rs 500 and 1000 notes continues.



A primary market issue is open from Green Signal Bio Pharma. This is an issue with 75 per cent of the issue size reserved for QIBs and 15 per cent, with 10 per cent being HNI and retail portions. The issue has been extended a second time and would now close on November 22. The first extension was done was without reducing the price band, which is mandatory. The explanation offered was that the banking system was disrupted because of the November 8 demonetisation. Surprise of surprise was that even on that day the issue was extended, the retail portion was subscribed over five times. The demonetisation effect would be felt most by retail investors, but they had already subscribed to the issue. It should not have affected the QIBs. Strange are the ways the regulator works. As of Friday, which was the 7th day of subscription, the retail portion is subscribed 8.91 times while there is not even a single bid received from QIBs. It looks difficult that this issue would go through and it would be nothing short of a miracle if it does. A new precedent has been set by the regulator which does not seem justified in any manner whatsoever.



Third quarter (October to December) results would be severely impacted because of the cash withdrawal announcement, particularly in the consumption and building materials segment. It would take some time before normalcy is restored. This intervening period would be a good time for valuations to play catch up and reflect the downgrades which are expected in the next fortnight from brokerages.



The market is waiting for a breakdown in values but not before a pullback rally. Currently they are oversold, and all technical indicators are pointing to a pullback. It makes eminent sense to use the ensuing rally to exit any long positions which may not have unwound. Going short at this time will certainly be not wise as the rally would catch one on the wrong foot.



The market would breakdown once the low November 9 is violated. The values were 25,902 on the Sensex and 8,002 on the Nifty. A breakdown from these levels would give a downside fall of anything between 3 per cent and 4 per cent as the next level of support.



Gold has fallen below Rs 29,000. Remember, there was a huge premium of 40-50 per cent on gold on panic buying to get rid of scrapped currency notes. The value has depreciated even though the rupee lost significant ground, losing 88 paisa or 1.31 per cent to close at Rs 68.13 to the dollar.



Volatile conditions to remain in the market, which would see sharp two-sided movement. Use an imminent rally next week to exit. Avoid bottom fishing at all costs and refrain from brave and contrarian calls at this time. Trade with caution.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



