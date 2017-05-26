Aviation straightens up to fly right

Lower fuel price has resulted in affordable airfares, propelling double-digit growth in the domestic aviation sector for the last three years.



Latest data shows that domestic airlines together carried 364.13 lakh passengers during January-April period of 2017, up 17.71 per cent over the corresponding period previous year. During 2015 and 2016, the traffic grew by 20.34 per cent and 23.18 per cent,



respectively.



Favourable oil price has turned most of the airlines into black after years of heavy losses.



Being in good financial health, the air-carriers have expanded their fleet and operations. Aviation analysts point out that this is not a phenomenon specific to India, but airlines have been doing well in most of the world markets. Aviation biggies world over like United Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa have improved their bottom-line significantly.



“The government could have cut taxes on jet fuel to promote aviation. Also, it could have better launched air-connectivity between smaller towns within states,” said Mark Martin, CEO and founder of aviation advisory Martin Consulting.



The total tax and levies on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is as much as 30 per cent, making it the most expensive compared to key aviation markets like Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore. The nodal civil aviation ministry has come out with a national aviation policy that seeks to bring as many as 400 towns on the aviation map.



It has already launched regional connectivity scheme (RCS) offering subsidy to air-operators for providing cheap tickets on smaller routes.



