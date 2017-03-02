Avenue Supermart sets IPO price band at Rs 295-299

Supermarket chain D-Mart’s holding company Avenue Supermarts’ announced Rs 1,870 crore initial public offering, which opens on March 8 with a price band of Rs 295 to Rs 299 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each. The issue closes on March 10.Avenue Supermarts public offer is largest offer so far this year to hit the primary equity market surpassing BSE’s Rs 1,243 crore IPO.Founded by ace investor Radhakishan S Damani, the firm opened its first retail store in Mumbai in 2002.As of January 2017, the company had 118 stores located across 45 cities, mostly in western India. D-Mart outlets offer a wide range of products with a focus on food (52.80 per cent revenue from sales), non-foods (19.57 per cent), general merchandise and apparel product(27.63 per cent).D-Mart retail outlets are predominantly owned by the company while some stores operate on leased properties as well; its top officials didn’t like to disclose the ratio of ownership and leased stores.Founder Radhakishan Damani owns 43.80 per cent stake in the company, while corporate promoter Bright Star owns 15.80 per cent stake. Damani’s other family members and five trusts own remaining stake.In the issue, qualified institutional buyers will be allocated 50 per cent of the shares, high net worth/non-institutional bidders 15 per cent and retail individual investors 35 per cent.Shares of retail firms went up on Wednesday. Future Retail rose 2.88 per cent to Rs 258.60, while Future Life-style Fashions rose 3.24 per cent, Trent owned by the Tata Group rose 0.45 per cent and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail rose 0.41 per cent.