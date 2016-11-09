Automatic extension of oil firms' licences on cards

To speed up reforms in the oil and gas sector, the government is set to allow exploration companies automatic extension of licences, which were auctioned before the new exploration licensing policy (NELP) came into being in 1999.Sources privy to the development said the changes would be part of the policy that would allow extension of contract up to 10 years for all pre-NELP blocks. This, however, would be subject to oil and gas block operators agreeing to share 10 per cent extra production with the government every year during the extension period.A note on the proposed policy would soon be placed before the cabinet.The changes would benefit about 28 exploration blocks that were awarded to private companies between 1990 and 1999 – when NELP was implemented – where ONGC and OIL have the rights for participation in the block after discovery of hydrocarbon. While 14 of these blocks have been relinquished, the rest are still active and about 10-11 of them are producing hydrocarbon.The changes, however, may not apply to Cairn In­dia’s Barmer block in Rajas­t­han as the Delhi HC on Mo­n­day asked the government to delink firm’s plea on extension of contr­a­ct with the policy being contemplated by it regarding the production-sharing contra­cts with other firms, which too are up for extension.The proposed policy is similar to extension of contract for 28 small and medium-sized discovered fields auctioned by the government in March. As the oil ministry took cabinet approval for discovered fields, it would take the same route for discovered blocks.Apart from a higher share of profit from petroleum, the government would also receive royalty from contractors as per the prevailing rate during the period of extension of contract and any fixed rate decided earlier.The government was pushed into exploring a common policy on extension of contract for pre-NELP blocks under court’s directions that was hearing the case filed by Cairn India. While the government delayed formulation of the extension policy, the court has now said it should view each PSC differently and then decide on extension.