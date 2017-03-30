Auto stocks take a hit on ban order

Select auto and auto ancillary stocks fell in the range of 1 per cent to 3.15 per cent as investors feared inventory related losses for the companies after the Supreme Court banned the sale of Bharat Stage-III vehicles from April 1.The losers on BSE included the largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp (-3.15 per cent). Others whose stocks were hit included Ashok Leyland (-2.78 per cent), Atul Auto (2.91 per cent), Bharat Forge (-1.30 per cent), Tata Motors (-0.70 per cent), Tata Motors –DVR (- 0.72 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (-0.66 per cent), Maruti (-0.58 per cent), Cummins Industries (-0.42 per cent), Amtek Auto (1.05 per cent), and Automobile Corporation of Goa (1.09 per cent).Commerical vehicle financing company Shriram Transport Financealso fell 1.22 per cent on the benchmark index. The BSE Auto index fell0.49 per cent while the broader market closed in the green withSensex up 0.41 per cent or 121.91 points at 29,531.43 and Nifty 50 up 0.47 per cent or 43 points at 9,143.80.Subrata Ray, group vice president, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA in a note said, “In order to liquidate existing stock, CV OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) will also be pushed to offer higher discounts, which continue to be at elevated levels for the past few years. The extent of loss for OEMs will be a function of inventory-mix. For instance, relatively older or slow moving models may be difficult to liquidate.”However, some auto ancillary stocks gained expecting fresh orders as Bharat Stage–IV norms kickin now from April 1, 2017. The gainers included Motherson Sumi Systems (2.86 per cent), Automotive Stampings & Assemblies (4.58 per cent), Bhagwati Autocast (1.33 per cent).Gaurav Dua, head — Research, Sharekhan said, “The auto sector came under some pressure post the unfavourable judgment of the Supreme Court on the sale of vehicles under BS-III emission norms from April 1 onwards. The judgment of the apex court could effectively result in blockage of inventory with some of the auto manufacturers. The inventory of BS-III vehicles would have to be exported or upgraded to BS-IV norms to liquidate them.”