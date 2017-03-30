LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Auto stocks take a hit on ban order

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad Mar 30 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
Select auto and auto ancillary stocks fell in the range of 1 per cent to 3.15 per cent as investors feared inventory related losses for the companies after the Supreme Court banned the sale of Bharat Stage-III vehicles from April 1.

The losers on BSE included the largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp (-3.15 per cent). Others whose stocks were hit included Ashok Leyland (-2.78 per cent), Atul Auto (2.91 per cent), Bharat Forge (-1.30 per cent), Tata Motors (-0.70 per cent), Tata Motors –DVR (- 0.72 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (-0.66 per cent), Maruti (-0.58 per cent), Cummins Industries (-0.42 per cent), Amtek Auto (1.05 per cent), and Automobile Corporation of Goa (1.09 per cent).

Commerical vehicle financing company Shriram Transport Finance

also fell 1.22 per cent on the benchmark index. The BSE Auto index fell

0.49 per cent while the broader market closed in the green with

Sensex up 0.41 per cent or 121.91 points at 29,531.43 and Nifty 50 up 0.47 per cent or 43 points at 9,143.80.

Discounts

Subrata Ray, group vice president, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA in a note said, “In order to liquidate existing stock, CV OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) will also be pushed to offer higher discounts, which continue to be at elevated levels for the past few years. The extent of loss for OEMs will be a function of inventory-mix. For instance, relatively older or slow moving models may be difficult to liquidate.”

However, some auto ancillary stocks gained expecting fresh orders as Bharat Stage–IV norms kick

in now from April 1, 2017. The gainers included Motherson Sumi Systems (2.86 per cent), Automotive Stampings & Assemblies (4.58 per cent), Bhagwati Autocast (1.33 per cent).

Pressure

Gaurav Dua, head — Research, Sharekhan said, “The auto sector came under some pressure post the unfavourable judgment of the Supreme Court on the sale of vehicles under BS-III emission norms from April 1 onwards. The judgment of the apex court could effectively result in blockage of inventory with some of the auto manufacturers. The inventory of BS-III vehicles would have to be exported or upgraded to BS-IV norms to liquidate them.”

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Long overdue
    By banning the sale of BS-III vehicles, SC has ruled in favour of public health

    Automobiles, commercial vehicles and two-wheeler manufacturers have no alternative but to comply with the Supreme Court directive of not selling BS-II

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: SRK’s ALPHABET SOUP

On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate sent a show cause notice ...

Ananda Majumdar

Power of risk in politics

A counter na-rrative appears to be emerging in the ongoing ...

Zehra Naqvi

Success lies in learning to embrace failure

Among the thronging multitudes that offer you lessons on success, ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter