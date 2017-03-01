Auto stocks see mixed reaction

While passenger vehicles cheered the February sales, the overall auto sector saw a mixed bag. Drop in sales for Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland and low growth figures for Tata Motors was a drag on the index and dampened market sentiments. Reports saying higher commodity prices may hurt auto component and automobile manufacturers also added to negative sentiments.



Still BSE Auto index gained 0.28 per cent led by gains for auto component maker Motherson Sumi (3.15 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (3.13 per cent), MRF (1.79 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (1.56 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (0.55 per cent).



Losers included Eicher Motors (-1.89 per cent), Tata Motors (-1.55 per cent) and Ashok Leyland (-1.44 per cent)



India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki shares closed flat down by 0.03 per cent at Rs 5,921 as there was profit taking after it touched intra-day high of Rs 5997 on BSE. Maruti reported a growth of 10.9 per cent in its total sales in February at 1,30,280 vehicles as compared to 1,17,451 vehicles during the same period a year ago.



The domestic sales of Maruti rose by 11.7 per cent to 1,20,735 vehicles during February month, as against 1,08,115 vehicles in February 2016.



Tata Motors shares fell 1.55 per cent to Rs 449.10 and Tata Motors DVR fell 0.81 per cent to Rs 274.60 as the company reported mere 2 per cent overall sales growth in February 2017 over February 2016. This includes both passenger and commercial vehicle sales of Tata Motors.



Ashok Leyland’s share fell 1.44 per cent to Rs 89.25 as its February 2017 sale growth moderated to 5 per cent year on year which was lower than January 2017 sales growth of 8 per cent.



“Uncertainties over the implementation of the new emission norms (industry lacks clarity on 31.3.2017 is production or sales cut off) have dragged the wholesale dispatches as Ashok Leyland might have resorted to inventory clearing of old BS3 vehicles,” broking firm Sharekhan said.



Largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp rose 1.56 per cent as the company informed stock exchanges on February 28 that a meeting of the Board of Director is scheduled on March 7 to consider declaration of interim dividend for FY 2016-17.



Rating agency ICRA in a report on auto components industry said, “Domestic automotive demand came under pressure during Q3FY2017 post cash crunch created by demonetisation related measures. Some segments like two wheeler (2W) and light commercial vehicles (LCV) were severely impacted due to dependence on rural economy (where cash transaction are high) whereas performance of other segments like passenger vehicle which already has high level of financing penetration were less impacted.”



“Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle demand also remain subdued. The impact of demonetisation has eased substantially in January 2017, and industry participants are expecting full recovery by March 2017,” analysts from ICRA said.



However the auto industry now has to worry about the high commodity price eating into their profit.



“The benefits of commodity prices had peaked out in Q3 FY2016 and RM expense (as per cent of sales) have started increasing sequentially since then, ”ICRA said.



