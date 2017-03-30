Auto industry tries to devise Plan B to sell BS-III vehicles

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dealt a body blow to the auto cartel by banning the sale of BS III vehicles from April 1 across the country. While doing so, the court rejected the plea of the automobile makers for more time to dispose of the BS III vehicles in stock at dealerships.



Significantly, the order came a day after the government had agreed with the position of the automobile industry that they had a huge stockpile of unsold BS-III vehicles, which would become redundant and leave the automobile industry in the doldrums.



Emphatic



The Supreme Court was emphatic in its short order that no vehicle that was not BS-IV compliant could be sold from April 1. Registration of such vehicles would not be allowed either from April 1 unless it was proved that the vehicle in question had been sold on of before March 31.



“It is a setback for the automobile industry,” Subrata Ray, group VP at ICRA Research told Financial Chronicle. In ICRA’s view, the commercial vehicle segment will be the most impacted on account of sizeable inventory levels (estimated to be around 75,000 units), potential costs associated with inventory re-call (from dealers) and upgradation to BS-IV norms, he said.



Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Siam, had told the bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta that manufacturers needed around a year's time to dispose of the inventory of BS III vehicles and the bulk of the stock could be sold in seven-eight months.



He had said that phasing out of the vehicles should be done gradually, as 41 automobile firms had manufactured 130 million BS III vehicles from 2010 to March 2017.



“The total unsold BS III vehicle inventory at present is valued at Rs 14,000 crore and in case the companies are able to push through sales aggressively in the next two days, this value can come down to Rs 12,500 crore,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings, said.



While one option is to export these vehicles, based on past trends, it would take between 3-10 months to exhaust these stocks, especially for commercial vehicles, he said. “There is a high carrying cost of such capital which can range between Rs 800-1,000 crore depending on the phasing of these exports sales,” Sabnavis said.



Technology



The EPCA, which had sought a ban on registration of such vehicles after April 1, had said that the automobile firms had with them the latest technology for a long time and should have scaled down the production of BS III vehicles.



Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the centre, had told the court that a BS-III vehicle can run on BS-IV fuel and it is not that BS-III vehicles will become redundant because these will run on BS-IV fuel.



The apex court had earlier asked the automobile companies not to frustrate the centre's initiative to check increasing levels of pollution by selling BS-III vehicles which are being held in stock. “The centre had spent thousands of crores of rupees to upgrade technology to produce BS-IV fuel and the companies could not be allowed to frustrate the government's initiative to check increasing pollution levels,” the court had told the manufacturers.



The manufacturers told the court that they were allowed to sell their stocks with old emission norms when new technology was brought in force on the previous two occasions at the time the industry switched to BS-II and BS-III in 2005 and 2010.



The response from the automobile industry has been mixed, with some favouring the order, with others saying they would maintain a wait and watch approach.



Seeking clarification



Siam president Vinod K. Dasari, who is also managing director and CEO at Ashok Leyland, India’s second largest commercial vehicle maker by sales said, he would wait for clarification on the order regarding the sale and registration of BS-III vehicles post April 1. He also noted that contrary to the various reports in the media about Ashok Leyland having to take a huge write-off of BS III inventories, the company clarified that the impact will be minimal. He claimed that the current demand, the majority of the vehicles in the pipeline had already been sold.



“Of the little inventory that we expect will remain beyond this, we will export them to other markets where we have significant presence and still operate on BS III norms,” Dasari said, adding: “For other vehicles still left over, the company confirms that it will be able to easily upgrade them to BS IV at minimal cost,” he said.



Erich Nesselhauf, managing director and CEO at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “The court order reassures us in our belief that industry interests must go together with the interests of the society at large. The BS-IV standard will bring much needed improvements in terms of air quality, to the benefit of the people and the environment.” He said the switch had been made to produce only BS-IV vehicles in March.



Rakesh Batra, partner and automotive sector leader at Ernst&Young said the court order would result in difficulties for the entire automotive value chain, on top of cost increases to comply with BS IV vehicle production and GST implementation.



“This industry works globally on 20 to 30 days inventory within the distribution channel and this should have been considered as part of the transition plan when migrating from BS III to BS IV. Unfortunately, a last-minute decision does not help any of the industry stakeholders or consumers, in the month of March when volumes are higher due to year-end purchases and deals,” Batra said.



Landmark ruling



However, Shrikant Akolkar, research analyst at Auto & Auto Ancillary, Angel Broking hailed it as a landmark ruling in the country. “BS norms represent standards of pollution control and environment sustenance that vehicle manufacturers need to adhere to. The Supreme Court’s contention was that since the deadline of April 1 for BS-IV was already known in advance, auto companies cannot offer inventory as an excuse,” he said.



“The argument of Siam is that the production had to be increased after January 2017 as demonetisation had negatively impacted their output in the months of November and December 2016. The chunk of the inventory of BS-III vehicles pertains to the two-wheelers segment and these may have to be diverted to the international markets where BS-III vehicles are still permitted. The passenger vehicle manufacturers have already started to manufacturer the BS-IV compliant vehicles hence we do not expect any big impact on passenger vehicle manufacturers,” Akolkar pointed out.



michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com



