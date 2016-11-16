LoginRegister
Australian firms keen on Indian mining sector

By Ritwik Mukherjee Nov 15 2016 , Kolkata

Tags: News
India’s mining sector is turning out to be an exciting and lucrative sector for Australian mining equipment technology and services companies.

It’s evident from proposed participation of over 30 Australian companies at the four-day IMME-2016, being organised in Kolkata starting November 16. They would be showcasing their products and services with an aim to tap opportunities in the Indian sector.

The Australian companies, which would be participating in the 13th edition of International Mining & Machinery Exhibition 2016, include those engaged in geo-mining consultancy, mining IT, contract mining, machinery, equipment, mineral beneficiation equipment and mining safety and mining skills training.

Analysts say the mining industry could be an important factor for India to achieve more than 7 per cent GDP growth. The sector could create 6 million additional jobs by 2025, accounting for 12 per cent of the new non-farm job gap.

It could contribute an additional $125 billion to India’s output and $47 billion to GDP by 2025. To achieve this, complete ecosystem – Centre, state and mining industry – would have to work together, experts remark.

Australia is perceived to have most technologically advanced, efficient, environment-friendly and safe mining industries in the world built on nearly 200 years of experience. The METS sector contributes over $90 billion (Australian) to its economy. More than 66 per cent of Australian METS companies are exporters.

ritwikmukherjee

@mydigitalfc.com

