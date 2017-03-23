Aussie daily calls Kohli Trump of world sport

Australian media on Wednesday dubbed India captain Virat Kohli as Donald Trump of world sport and accused him of spreading fake news regarding their players.



An article in the Daily Telegraph not only criticised Kohli for his unsubstantiated claims, but also expressed disappointment that neither the BCCI nor the ICC has taken any action against him. “Virat Kohli has become the Donald Trump of world sport,” read the article. “Just like President Trump, Kohli decided to blame the media as a means of trying to hide the egg smeared right across his face. The Indian captain is a law unto himself with no one, not even the ICC or his own board holding him accountable for his continual perpetuation of fake news.”



The ongoing series had seen a lot of off field fireworks with Kohli saying Steve Smith repeatedly took help from his dressing room while taking DRS decisions. Smith had admitted one such incident, blaming brain fade for that, but refused to accept he did it more than once.



During the third Test Kohli had celebrated David Warner’s dismissal by clutching his shoulder, apparently retaliating Smith mocking his shoulder injury. The article claimed no such footage was available and official broadcaster had actually apologised to Smith for their part in spreading claims he mocked Kohli’s shoulder injury. “In fact television footage clearly showed it was a teammate’s hand on Smith’s shoulder as players embraced to celebrate the fall of Kohli’s wicket,” the article read.



The newspaper was disappointed that no action was taken against Kohli. “Surprise, surprise though, the man who last week launched a scandalous attack on Smith and the Australians where he accused of them being systematic cheats, refused to apologise or provide any concrete evidence in his post-match press conference. This despite the relative diplomacy shown by his superiors at the BCCI.”



The article quoted both Warner and Smith, who denied Kohli’s accusations, including that Australians disrespected India’s physio Patrick Farhart. “Special players are allowed to have bad series, but Kohli’s great crime is he’s proven that the spirit of cricket is officially dead...Test captains, under the rules of the game, are supposed to be the flagbearers for upholding the spirit of the game, yet the ICC has allowed the Indian captain to destroy one of the foundations on which the game has been played for more than a century,” the article read.



The scribe wrote that “soft cricketing administrators have given rise to a bat-wielding Trump. The fact Kohli has not been sanctioned for calling the Australians systematic cheats or his latest unfounded attack on Smith shows that he is completely untouchable. The ICC won’t fine him. Not even the BCCI, who through their broadcaster apologised to Smith, can get their skipper to tow the party line. Even when the BCCI called a ceasefire with Cricket Australia last week, Kohli still refused to back down from his cheating accusations.”



