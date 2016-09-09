August sees sharp rise in flows into equity MF, ELSS

Monthly flows into equity mutual fund schemes and equity linked saving schemes (ELSS) from retail investors and high networth individuals, last month, posted a one-year high at Rs 6,505 crore, showing a sharp rise from Rs 2,506 crore in July and Rs 320 crore in June, as per data released by the association of mutual funds in India (AMFI).The total asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry, as on August 31, 2016, rose to a new all-time high of Rs 15.63 lakh crore — from Rs 15.18 lakh crore in June — aided by monthly inflows in income fund, equity funds and balanced funds, and mark-to-market gains due to a rally in both the equity and bond markets. In August, S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.53 per cent, BSE mid-cap index gained 4.58 per cent and BSE small-cap index appreciated 2.87 per cent.The August equity inflow is the highest in the last one-year period; the flows had deteriorated after August-2015 recorded monthly inflow of Rs 9,156 crore in equity and ELSS together.There was even an outflow of Rs 3,206 crore from equity schemes in March this year, but later the flows improved, except for June when there was an outflow of Rs 45 crore from the equity segment.“Net equity inflows are on a one-year high because of the positive climate and optimistic environment in both equity and debt markets. The various factors contributing to this buoyancy include a good and well-spread monsoon, better corporate results, progress on GST Bill and positive data coming from US economy. Also, monthly SIP book has crossed 1 crore SIPs and monthly net contributions through SIP alone is over Rs 3,000 crores. It has lead to higher positive net inflows in equity markets. Another contributing factor is sluggish trends in real estate sector,” said Anil Chopra, group CEO and director, Bajaj Capital.“Ten-year G-sec yield has fallen below 7 per cent after a long period and all these factors have led to a rally in the bond market,” Chopra said.Rajiv Shastri, MD and CEO, Peerless Mutual Fund, said, “There was a period of lull but things are catching up now. This is definitely due to higher retail participation, as this kind of change in flows cannot happen due to a few investors allocating higher money to equity mutual funds.”Crisil Research in a note said, “Buoyant inflows in income, equity and balanced funds lifted the month-end assets under management (AUM) of Indian mutual funds by 3 per cent, or Rs 45,080 crore, to a record Rs 15.63 lakh crore in August.”“Consistent inflows over the past 28 months (except for a small outflow in March 2016), clubbed with mark-to-market gains, pushed up the equity category’s assets to a new high of Rs 4.67 lakh crore, up 3.7 per cent, or Rs 16,885 crore, in August. The fixed income products also performed well, as good monsoon rains in August raised hopes of inflation cooling off.”“Government and the corporate bond markets continued to remain strong on expectations of CPI inflation falling due to good monsoon and excess liquidity in the system,” said Murthy Nagarajan, head – fixed income, Quantum MF.Monthly inflows in income fund and balanced fund of Rs 28,457 crore and Rs 2,732 crore also contributed to a rise in the total industry AUM. In August, income funds AUM stood at Rs 7,04,240, comprising 45 per cent of the total industry AUM, rising from Rs 6,69,933 in July; equity fund AUM of Rs 4,16,814 crore was 27 per cent of the total industry AUM and rose from Rs 4,01,469 crore in the previous month.A monthly outflow of Rs 13,182 crore was witnessed in the liquid/money market funds; in the gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) there was an outflow of Rs 51 crore, while the fund of funds investing overseas witnessed an outflow of Rs 52 crore.