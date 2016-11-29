Augmented reality gains ground in education

Augmented reality (AR) in education seems to be catching up fast. The augmented reality platform enables students and teachers to visualise three-dimensional models in the real environment, in real time, and at scale.



As part of efforts to widen its reach among the education community, the MBD Group, the leading educational group in India and pioneer of augmented reality in education, will showcase a new line of virtual reality-based content and device at the International Book Fair, scheduled here in January.



The group, which has diversified into sectors like e-learning, capacity building, m-learning, skill development and ICT infrastructure, had launched a augmented reality app Nytra in 2014 to provide quality contents for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 of the formal education system.



Augmented reality, bridges the gap between the virtual and physical worlds and changes the way we see, imagine, and learn about the world around us. The group plans to deliver high quality VR content for vocational courses/ skill courses in the informal education sector as well.



“Virtual reality and augmented reality are the new frontiers of education and present an exciting opportunity for the sector. We will be investing over Rs 50 crore in three-five years towards development and expansion of our AR and VR educational contents portfolio.” said Monica Malhotra Kandhari, managing director of MBD Group.



The group would also be looking at the overseas market like the US, the UK, Singapore and China, where the market for such products has already been developed, she added.



