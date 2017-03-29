Attacks on Africans: 5 arrested in G Noida, Sushma speaks to Yogi

Five people have been arrested in connection with attacks on African students in Greater Noida, that sparked concern over their safety and prompted intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has promised immediate action.



While Swaraj spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after being approached by an African student, who pleaded for action describing the situation as “life threatening”, her ministry termed these attacks as “deplorable”.



Four Nigerian students were attacked by a group of Greater Noida residents, who took out a candle-light march on Monday after a 17-year-old boy Manish died last week in the NSG Black Cats Enclave due to suspected drug overdose. The boy’s parents alleged that the foreigners had kidnapped him and given him drugs, which led to his death. The protest march was taken out after the police released some Nigerians detained for questioning in connection with death of Manish, a class 12 student, due to “lack of evidence”. At least seven Africans were seriously injured in mob violence that followed the protest.



Two other Nigerians were assaulted on Monday night, by three masked men on a motorcycle, in front of a private hostel in Zeta I sector of Greater Noida. They have been admitted to Sharda Hospital. The Association of African Students in India has also alleged a third attack. It has uploaded on WhatsApp a video of an African man being beaten by a mob, apparently in Noida’s Ansal Plaza, sometime on Tuesday.



Following the incidents, Nigerian High Commission officials met the injured nationals and said they felt “unsafe”. A senior high commission official said the mission was in touch with the External Affairs Ministry on the issue.



Claiming that the Greater Noida incident was a “hate crime”, an association of African students has demanded that they be provided adequate security in the country. “In Greater Noida, they (locals) say that Africans ‘we don’t want you here anymore’. These are actually hate crimes towards African community. Africans are not secure in this country,” Association of African Students President Samuel Jack said.



He said Africans may not come to India for studies due to safety concerns in the wake of such incidents. “I urge them (Africans), wherever they are, to stop making India their destination of study until and unless there is proper security,” he added.



Jack claimed that the alleged attack on African students last night was mobilised by local youths and police have arrested six of them while two others were absconding.



One of the injured Nigerians alleged that he was assaulted for no reason. “I don’t go to clubs here. I don’t drink. They assaulted me for no reason. They do not want us to be in this country,” he claimed.



MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the government is committed to ensuring safety and security of all foreigners in India and people from Africa, including students, remain “our valued” partners. Noting that law enforcement authorities of the district have made arrests and are investigating the matter, he said, “They are also taking necessary steps to keep the situation under control.”



Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar spoke to the acting high commissioner of Nigeria here to discuss the steps being taken by the local authorities for safety and security of Nigerian nationals, Baglay said.



Earlier, in a series of tweets, Swaraj said, “I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident (sic).” She was responding to a tweet from a student, who requested her to “act fast as living for us in Noida is becoming a life threatening issue”.



Noting that the protesters became violent during the protest march and started beating up the Africans they saw on the road, Sujata Singh, Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida said, “They also went to Ansal Mall and caused havoc and beat up Africans there. The police then rescued them and moved them to a safe place,” she said.



“The police had to use force to dissuade people from attacking and arrested five people from the spot. Many of them, who were there trying to play mischief have been identified as the entire event had been videographed,” said Daljit Chaudhary, ADG Law and Order. He said an FIR has been registered against nine people, who have been named besides others, and action will be taken accordingly. Singh said the police had not yet given a clean chit to the Nigerian nationals accused by the victim’s parents.



