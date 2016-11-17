ATM resetting gathers pace

The war room set up in the Reserve Bank of India for swift recalibration of ATMs is tracking the progress in real time basis and could give priority to those situated at critical areas like hospitals and to those which record high loads. The initiative of war room is showing great results as almost 10,000 ATMs have been recalibrated for dispensing new currency notes in a single day on WednesdayEarlier this week, the government had announced setting up of a taskforce under RBI deputy governor SS Mundra to track the progress of ATM resetting.“We had our first meeting yesterday. The idea is to expedite the rate of recalibration and enhance the ATM uptime so that they don’t run dry of cash. We have formed a war room consisting of ATM network providers, ATM office equipment manufactures (OEM), managed service providers, cash logistic operators and banks,” a member of the RBI taskforce told Financial Chronicle.“We are tracking the progress on real time basis and reporting to the RBI ATM taskforce on a six hourly basis,” the taskforce member added.Members of the taskforce have suggested that the recalibration exercise could be sequenced.Taskforce members said that the priority could first be given to those ATMs that record the highest numbers of transactions besides those that are situated in critical areas such as hospitals or markets.The ATM industry has also suggested that the entire recalibration exercise should maintain a prudent balance between the rural areas, semi-urban and urban areas.“From a daily operations standpoint, the ATM industry was well resourced but what has happened in the last six days is unprecedented. The quantum of the work is larger than the daily capacity of the banks, cash logistic operators and ATM OEMs. The good thing is that there will be optimal resource utilisation because of the far better coordination between the ATM manufacturers and cash in transit companies,” said the RBI taskforce member.Rituraj Sinha, president Cash Logistics Association and a member of the RBI ATM taskforce, said, “The RBI ATM taskforce initiative by the PMO is showing great results with almost 10,000 ATMs have been recalibrated for new currency notes in a single day on Wednesday. Now that we have got all ATMs, OEMs, MSPS and cash logistic operators to co-ordinate resources across the country, we will be targetting higher recalibration and ATM replenishment goals tomorrow onwards,” said.While government claims that all the ATMs would be recalibrated to handle new bank notes in two to three weeks time, the progress of work has rather been slow with some industry representatives suggesting completion target to be much longer.“The work on recalibration of ATMs is only showing signs of a pick up now, more than a week into demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. So far only about 3-4 per cent of total ATMs in the country have been recalibrated,” said an official of public sector bank asking not to be named.At present, a portion of over two lakh operational ATMs in the country are dispensing Rs 100 notes pending recalibration. NCR, which has installed more than half of operational ATMs in the country, has only got about 1000 ATMs recalibrated so far.Speaking to FC, a senior official of State Bank of India (SBI), explained, “There are only 8-10 cash transit companies and 5-6 ATM office equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Recalibration of any ATM requires three people (the cash transit company official, an official from OEM and the official who will switch) have to physically visit an ATM. Today, every bank is calling them to recalibrate its several thousands of ATMs and therefore it is not possible to reach all places. We have around 58,000 ATMs and of them 47,000 ATMs are transmitting cash,” said the official.“Recalibration should take another 3-4 weeks to complete. It could take even longer if things do not go according to logistical plans chalked out by ATM suppliers. Until that happens, cash crunch will continue,” analysts said.“In the last 6-7 days only 2000 ATM were recalibrated. Now in every city ATM manufacturers, engineer, CIT companies, custodian and cash management company analysts are being coordinated. A central war room has been created and a daily target is being set,” Sinha said.But ATM suppliers were tight-lipped on recalibration of ATMs. NCR declined to share details on how many ATMs have been recalibrated. A senior executive from the company had told FC on Monday that nearly1000 ATMs were ready to go live after recalibration.Hitachi, which has supplied more than 10,000 ATMs in India, too evaded specifying the number of ATMs recalibrated by the company. AGS Transact Technologies, which has installed more than 60,000 ATMs , said: “It is too early for us to comment on the total calibrated number as the process started on Wednesday. However, we are looking at calibrating all the ATMs over the next 10 days.”While the government is keen to ensure faster roll out of recalibrated ATMs across the country, sources said logistic challenges would prevent early completion of work. There is also the issue of adequate manpower with ATM makers to carry out the changes in the machines. Though the time taken for recalibration is just about 15 to 20 minutes, movement from one place to the other is delaying things. It is expected that ATMs would go live at metros faster than other cities and towns.Speaking about SBI’s action plan, the official said, “We have 16,000 branches and they are working for extended hours. We have 7000 cash deposit machines that can take up to Rs 50,000 cash, there are 47,000 ATMs dispensing cash. We have 60,000 Business Correspondents (in rural areas) that accept cash deposits. In addition we are providing cash to 2.3 lakh merchant establishments and the 60,000 BCs.”“BCs from November 10 till November 14 have done 17 lakh transactions for Rs 293 crore deposits from November 10. There were 5.87 lakh transactions for Rs 60 crore of withdrawals. Yesterday there was 5.48 lakh deposit transactions for Rs 102 crore and 3.61 lakh dispensation of credit withdrawal transactions for Rs 38 crore. The PoS transactions that were 3.5 lakh per day earlier have now jumped to 12 lakh transactions per day,” said the official.