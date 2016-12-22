ATM, high-value cash withdrawals to attract handling charge

The campaign to introduce cashless transactions is acquiring new hues. Making payment in cash for a government service or withdrawing cash beyond a prescribed limit from an ATM could soon be attracting additional levy in the range of 0.5 to 2 per cent, as the government is mulling a proposal to disincentivise cash dealings.



The levy could be called ‘cash handling charge’ and would also apply on high value withdrawals of over Rs 2-3 lakh. It is not clear at this stage as to how much withdrawal from ATM would attract the levy, but indications are that it could be pegged at Rs 50,000.



The finance ministry and Niti Aayog have conceptualised the proposal and are likely to discuss it with senior officials in the prime minister’s office (PMO) before notifying it formally.



A government official involved in formalising the proposal told Financial Chronicle that some countries have already implemented such a levy and it can be rolled out in India too. “It is in the pipeline. It should be formalised soon,” the official confirmed.



Counting the merits of the proposal, the official said that withdrawal in cash involves security, time and physical presence of a person and therefore has a cost. This is not the case with online payment where there is no security risk.



Asked if the move was coercive in nature, the official dismissed it saying those withdrawing Rs 2-3 lakh in cash are not poor people and can make payments digitally. To be sure, banks and micro-finance institutions already charge for cash handling indirectly by levying small fees. Payment banks and card companies like Visa and MasterCard also charge a transaction fee for facilitating payments.



But economists do not seem to endorse the government’s move to tax cash withdrawal or payment to government and their agencies.



“This is unique and I haven’t heard of it. It is limiting people’s choices. The fact of the matter is that currency is the only legal tender. So, nobody can say I will not accept it. The proposal you have mentioned is that government will accept cash, but levy a small charge. So, what it means that cash and Paytm will be treated at par, which is not a good thing,” Pronab Sen, former chairman of the National Statistical Commission, told this paper.



Tax expert and ex-president of the Chartered Accountants Association Ved Jain believes that any transformation and reform takes time and can not be done over night.



“In our over anxiety to handle demonetisation, we are trying to raise the issue of cashless economy, ignoring the ground realities of this country. With a population of 125 crore and literacy rate not so encouraging, 50 per cent people do not having access to banks. Hoping for people to freely use the digital mode is too high an expectation,” Jain said.



The proposal is likely to affect the middle class and the rich and could therefore invite public ire. It may be noted that the Modi government had earlier proposed to tax employees’ provident fund (EPF) withdrawals, but had to roll back the decision amidst public anger and protests by trade unions.



The development has come at a time when the government is offering a slew of incentives to shift people from cash to the digital mode. This is aimed at accounting more and more transactions digitally in order to ensure that black money generation is curbed in the economy.



In a major clamp down on black money and ill-gotten wealth the government on November 9 declared 86 per cent of currency in high-value notes illegal disrupting the entire economy.



Experts and rating agencies have claimed that demonetisation would take heavy toll on the economy staving off 2 per cent of the GDP.



But the government is undeterred of the cost, political or economic, and has more plans in pipeline to curb black money.



nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com



