Asthana is interim director of CBI

Rakesh Asthana (in pic) took over as interim director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the retirement of Anil Sinha.



This is first time in 10 years when the CBI is being headed by an interim director as the government was not able appoint a replacement before Sinha’s retirement. The CBI chief is selected by a collegium headed by the prime minister, Chief Justice of India or the representative and the leader of the largest opposition party. The collegium could not meet to discuss the name of new CBI director.



Asthana became the senior most officer in the CBI after the government transferred special director RK Dutta to Union home ministry a day before Sinha’s retirement. A 1984-batch Gujarat cadre officer, Asthana is said to be close to prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. As an IG, he carried out initial probe into Godhra train incident. He has also been police commissioner of Vadodara and Surat.



Anil Sinha, an IPS officer of 1979 batch (Bihar cadre) completed his 2-year- long tenure with the CBI. He had also served as DIG and IG in Special Protection Group and as an additional secretary in Central Vigilance Commission in New Delhi. Sinha, a post-graduate in psychology and MPhil in Strategic Studies, had received training in Leading Economic Growth from Kennedy School of government, Harvard University.



