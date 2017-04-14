Assocham to organise business meet on agro-food

Apex industry body Assocham will organise a three-day business meet from tomorrow on agro-food processing and fisheries where 75 participants from China, Hong Kong and Japan are expected to participate.



Chairman of agri-council (eastern region) Ranjan Sen today said nearly 75 foreign visitors will participate in the meet where Indian companies from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, UP and NE states will showcase their products.



The Indian companies will showcase products in categories like processed food, sea food and meat.



Sen said cracking the exports markets of China and Japan is difficult as these countries have stringent conditions for imports of food products.



There will also be sessions on raising investments, export documentations and procedures during the three-day meet.



