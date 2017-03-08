LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Assets soar 82% in 5 years for legislators in UP: ADR

By FC Bureau Mar 08 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The average assets of 311 MLAs re-contesting in Uttar Pradesh went up by Rs 2.84 crore — roughly an increase of 82 per cent — in the last five years, says a report.

The average assets of the 311 re-contesting MLAs from various parties in 2012 was Rs 3.49 crore (Rs 3,49,08,073), while this year, the same figure stands at Rs 6.33 crore (Rs 6,33,64,781), a report by think-tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Tuesday.

“The average assets of these

311 re-contesting legislators, between the Uttar Pradesh elections of 2012 and 2017, have increased by Rs 2.84 crore (Rs 2,84,56,709),” it said.

As per the analysis, which was jointly done by Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and ADR, BSP’s Shah Alam (alias Guddu Jamali) saw the highest growth in assets from 2012 to 2017, with an increase by over Rs 64 crore, followed by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan at Rs 40 crore, also from BSP, and SP’s Anup Kumar Gupta at Rs 35 crore.

On party-wise analysis, ADR said SP’s 162 MLAs’ average assets

increased by over Rs 2 crore while that of BSP’s 57 MLAs by over

Rs 4 crore.

It further said BJP’s 55 MLAs’ average assets increased by more than Rs 2 crore and the same for the Congress’ 19 MLAs read over Rs 2 crore.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Resist tax terrorism
    Operation clean money has given way to aggressive surveys that intimidate taxpayers

    Should the government go aggressive with tax surveys, a euphemism for searches and raids, to net those that did not explain large cash deposits made d

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Who am i really?

A new trend seems to have emerged these days, I ...

Ananda Majumdar

Politics at the cutting age

You cannot win the world and then return to find ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Mind the body & balance the mind

Most of us are familiar with the idiom that best ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter