Assembly polls in five states a test for NaMo

The Election Commission is all set to announce the schedule for assembly elections in five states which have been billed as a litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.



The elections, expected to be held early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will cover 690 of the 4,120 assembly constituencies across India.



From present indications, it seems the polls are likely to be held in the second week of February. That will also be around the time that voters will be able to assess the impact of the Prime Minister’s demonetisation programme – the hardships of the cash crunch, the pain of standing in ATM queues and whether hopes for normalisation held out by the government have come true.



The BJP has performed well in all the civic body elections in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Chandigarh held after November 8 when the PM banned high denomination banknotes. The victories have been hailed as a reflection of the national mood on demonetisation but the real picture would emerge only after the outcome of the assembly elections for the five states.



Uttar Pradesh



Out of the 690 assemblies that will go to polls, the largest chunk– 403 – is in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is looking to form the government in the state for the first time since 2002 but the road to Lucknow will not be easy in the wake of a multi-cornered contest. The ruling Samajwadi Party is looking for an ally with chief minister Akhilesh Yadav not ruling out a partnership with the Congress party.



Looking to spoil the BJP’s prospects is Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, the four-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for whom this will be a do or die battle. She has no options for alliances as the BSP cannot go with the BJP or the Samajwadi Party.



The political matrix in Uttar Pradesh is such that the forces opposed to the BJP cannot form a grand alliance.



Punjab



If Uttar Pradesh is a high stakes poll, the BJP-Akali Dal (Badal) would be defending their government in Punjab. The alliance will seek an unprecedented third term.



Punjab, for the first time, will see a multi-cornered contest this time with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) jumping in the fray with an aggressive campaign. Buoyed by its performance in 2014 when Arvind Kejriwal’s party made its Lok Sabha debut with four MPs from Punjab, AAP has gone all out challenging the Akali-BJP government and the Congress.



Uttarakhand



The hill state of Uttarakhand has a small 70-member assembly. Chief Minister Harish Rawat survived a coup in May this year when he dramatically saved his government from being toppled. He got a brief reprieve. The ruling Congress will now have to defend its citadel. Facing corruption charges and dissidence, Rawat has a job at hand as the BJP is expected to give a tough fight. The contests between the Congress and the BJP in the state have been evenly balanced.



Goa



The assembly in Goa has only 40 members but the state has been able to make national headlines. One of the main reasons for Goa to come into national prominence is that Prime Minister Modi appointed Manohar Parrikar as the country’s defence minister. Parrikar, former chief minister of Goa, is doing most of the party’s strategy to ensure that the BJP retains power in the state.



Apart from the BJP and its ally, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the opposition Congress, Goa will also have AAP as an untested third force in the fray. AAP has already announced former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes as its chief ministerial candidate.



Manipur



In Manipur, the embattled Congress government led by Okram Ibobi faces a tough challenge from within the party and the people. The BJP has been expanding its base in Manipur. The party won 10 seats in the Imphal civic polls in June. It is extending its hold in Meitei dominated areas.



gautam.datt@mydigitalfc.com



