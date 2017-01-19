LoginRegister
Ashok Leyland’s two new ICV, LCV trucks

By D Govardan Jan 19 2017 , Chennai

Tags: News
Commercial vehicle major and Hinduja Group flagship, Ashok Leyland on Wednesday unveiled two new trucks in two different segments to strengthen its product offerings in the market. While ‘Guru’ is the company’s latest offering in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment to cater to demand in the 12T – 13T category, ‘Partner’ is a new Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) in the 6T – 7.2T segment.

While Guru offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and highest actual payload, Partner will be the country’s first air-conditioned cabin LCV goods carrier and will add to company’s successful LCV ‘Dost’. While Guru has been launched in the Rs 14.35 lakh – Rs 16.72 lakh range, Partner is priced between Rs 10.29 and Rs 10.59 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai), a statement from the company said.

“Ashok Leyland has upped the ante over the last few years and that reflects in our results. With these new launches – Guru and Partner, we have further strengthened our position in the market and are closer to our vision of emerging as one of the top 10 truck makers globally, by significantly increasing the market share in ICV and LCV segments,” said Vinod K Dasari, CEO & MD, Ashok Leyland Ltd at the launch of the new trucks here.

“We have always focused on delivering the right product to customers and Guru is our latest offering in the ICV segment, which is one of our key focus areas to achieve our vision in trucks. With Guru, we will further increase our market share in the competitive ICV segment,” said Anuj Kathuria, president, Global Trucks, Ashok Leyland Ltd.

“With the launch of Partner, the Indian industry gets its first truck in its segment with air-conditioned cabin, and equipped with a BS-IV engine,” said Nithin Seth, president – LCV, Ashok Leyland Ltd.

govardand@mydigitalfc.com

