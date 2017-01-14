Army to set up feedback boxes for jawans

Army chief general Bipin Rawat wants soldiers to avoid social media to vent their frustrations. He has advised them to approach him directly or drop their complaints in grievances boxes instead of drawing attention of the people on internet.



The army chief’s suggestion came after videos of two BSF and CRPF jawans and an army lance naik complaining poor treatment went viral. In video posted on Thursday, Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh shared that he was made to polish shoes. Singh’s revelation brought the spotlight on the controversial “sahayak” system in the army where officers get soldiers as “buddies”, who assist each other in war. But over the years, peace-time laxity has crept into the system and the army has been grappling to do away with the practice following widespread complaints of mistreatment of jawans who are often made to do household jobs.



Army chief general Bipin Rawat defended the buddy system though he preferred rationale use. “What we recommend is, if there is a need to do away with the buddy system, then there is a need for it in the field and during peace locations can have civilians instead. But when the army mobilises for war, then one needs to pick a buddy whom one knows. So it is good to have a buddy acquainted with you,” said general Bipin Rawat addressing his maiden press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15.



He said the idea behind the system was that the officer and the buddy take care of each other. The buddy handles the radio set during war and helps the officer with chores during peace time. But a parliamentary panel had taken note of the mistreatment of sahayaks and recommended the system to be scrapped.



Reacting to jawans using social media, the general said that the army has a grievance redressal system in place, which should be used instead of the internet, which is a doubled-edged weapon. He assured confidentiality to those who lodge their complaints in the drop boxes. He said the soldiers can write to him as well.



Social media has become a cause of concern for the army for some time as service issues are discussed across the board. There have been campaigns on the social media against pay hikes and the discontentment over the One Rank One Pension (OROP) issues. Most recently, posts that eastern army commander Parveen Bakshi will be overlooked for the army chief’s job despite being the seniormost general had gone viral on the social media much before the decision was made by the general.



While he settles internal issues, general Rawat talked about the situation on the Line of Control (LoC). He said the ceasefire violations have come down but the army was not lying low.



He said that infiltration launch pads have returned after India’s surgical strikes across the LoC last year. The general said that India can carry out surgical strikes again if there is need for that. “The motive behind surgical strike needs to be understood…if we don’t get the correct message from the other side, if we see that infiltration is being encouraged then it must be conducted again,” he said.



