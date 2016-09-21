Army kills 10 Pak infiltrators in Uri

Eight to ten Islamic militants have been gunned down by army troops during a fire fight raging in Uri sector along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district since Tuesday afternoon.



Another encounter was on between infiltrating militants and army in Nowgam sector of neighbouring Kupwara district in which one soldier had been killed till reports last came in.



The clashes came a few hours after the army said that the Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC by targeting Indian forwards positions with small arms in Uri sector. No casualties were reported in the Pakistani firing, said defence spokesman colonel Rajesh Kalia here.



Pakistan was quick to deny the charge. In Islamabad, foreign office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said, “there seems to be some activity across the border but there has been no activity from our side, not one shot fired from here.”



The infiltration bids and the ceasefire violation come barely two days after the deadly terror attack at the army’s 12 Infantry Brigade on the peripheries of Uri town and about 102-km northwest of here in which 18 jawans were killed and over twenty more wounded on Sunday.



The predawn ambush in the highly militarised Uri area sharply increased tensions between India and Pakistan. While New Delhi, after blaming Pakistan for the attack, said it keeps all options open for response, Islamabad alleged India was only trying to divert world attention from the "grim tragedy" that has been unfolding in Kashmir valley over the past over ten weeks.



Col Kalia told this newspaper that the operations in Uri as well as Nowgam “are in progress”. Asked if the alleged violation of the November 2003 ceasefire agreement was aimed at giving firing cover to the infiltrating militants by the Pakistani troops in Uri sector, he said the picture would be clear after the operations are over.



Regarding the fire fight underway at Mahiyan, Bijhama in Uri sector, he said that the alert army troops intercepted a large group of militants soon after it sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after breaching the border fence.



Army sources said there were 12-15 heavily armed militants in the group which was challenged by the troops 10 Dogra regiment and 17 JAK Rifles leading to the fire fight. In Nowgam sector, the defence spokesman said, one army jawan was killed in a fierce encounter on Tuesday evening.



On Monday, the gunmen had targeted a police station in the area with rifle fire following which army troops and members of the J&K police’s counterinsurgency special operations group moved in to start searches.



Meanwhile, the western army commander Lt Gen Surinder Singh visited border areas of Jammu, Samba and Kathua and emphasised on the need to ensure high degree of alertness. He took stock of the security apparatus in the sensitive areas and complimented all in successfully maintaining a high state of vigil, said a defence release. He also stressed upon the need to coordinate the intelligence network of all agencies in the region so that prompt actions can be undertaken to defeat the nefarious designs of adversary.



