Army appeals again on pay parity but to no avail

Two days after the army special forces backed by ghatak teams carried out surgical strikes inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), government lawyers argued in the court against meeting the long-pending demand of the armed forces to seek pay parity with their civilian counterparts.



The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) is hearing a petition of 200 serving officers (colonel-level) against denial of non-functional upgrade (NFU), which essentially means that they have been placed below the civilian bureaucracy and the central police forces in the pay matrix.



This exclusion has been challenged as unjustified by the armed forces, which sees it as more of an issue of humiliation than a monetary one.



The government, in the hearing on September 30, argued that the NFU was meant only to bring parity between IAS and other central Group A Services and it cannot be applied to the armed forces.



“This scheme has been formulated to grant financial upgradation, on non-functional bases, to officers of organised Group A services in relation to IAS,” said the government’s affidavit filed in April this year. It went on to state that the defence services do not belong to an organised Group A service and their command and control structure was entirely different.



But the armed forces now think that the government’s resistance to a justified demand might change now, considering the current political environment and the public opinion after the surgical strikes.



Officers on condition of anonymity told FC that the denial of NFU is already creating command and control issues in counter-insurgency areas where the army has to work with the central armed police forces.



An officer explained that the government’s contention on the NFU was inherently wrong and should be rectified to keep the morale of the forces high.



The armed forces pyramidal hierarchy ensures that only a handful of officers reach the top ranks compared to the civilians, who climb the ladder faster and in bigger numbers.



Officers hope that the government will now have a re-think as allowing NFU for the forces will not impose an additional burden on the exchequer. But it will go a long way in giving a sense of respect to the armed forces.



Defence minister Manohar Parrikar had assured the three service chiefs that the issue would be resolved. The non-resolution of issues is holding back armed forces getting their new salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.



IAF chief Arup Raha, who is also chairman of the chiefs of staff committee, a tri-service body, had written to the defence secretary earlier this month seeking payment of arrears – 10 per cent of the current drawn pay – due to the upcoming festival season.



He said the groundwork for releasing the arrears was complete and the money can be released after government’s approval. The government has made the move for releasing the arrears by the end of this month.



The officers hope that the pending issues about parity with their civilian counterparts will be addressed and the government will file a fresh affidavit in the court to this effect.



