APTA to widen Indian goods' market access

The government has decided to keep steel and iron ore out of the list of as many as 3,142 items for which it will allow import at concessional duty under the proposed Asia-Pacific trade agreement (APTA). The pact will also benefit Indian exporters as China and South Korea may allow imports of iron and steel at reduced duty.



Indian exporters will get greater market access in textiles, pharma, iron and steel, heavy engineering machine tools, gems and jewellery, marine and agricultural products in countries such as China and South Korea under APTA, which was approved by the cabinet on Monday.



APTA is an initiative under the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific for trade expansion through exchange of tariff concessions among developing country members of the Asia-Pacific region, commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the cabinet approval.



The agreement will be ratified during the next ministerial council of APTA, which is scheduled for January 2017 and after that it will be effective, she said. About 28 per cent of over 11,000 items (of 8-digit code) will be covered by each country in which import duty will be levied at seven per cent.



Sitharaman said this decision was agreed upon by APTA members after several rounds of talks. India will give market access to the other members in sectors like railway locomotives, rolling stock, nuclear plants, fissile material, aircraft and spacecraft, she said. These items are procured only by government agencies in India, she said.



The minister also said when the regional comprehensive economic partnership (RCEP) would happen, it would subsume APTA as duty will be zero on many items after that.



Currently, APTA comprises Bangladesh, China, India, Lao PDR, Republic of Korea and Sri Lanka. Since the duty structure with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is maintained as per FTA and bilateral agreement, the main benefits will come from higher market access in China and South Korea.



