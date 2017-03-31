LoginRegister
Apple's initiative in Bengaluru for iOS app developers

By PTI Mar 31 2017 , New Delhi

US tech giant Apple Inc today announced opening of 'App Accelerator' in Bengaluru, an initiative that will provide support to Indian developers and enable them to transform the design and performance of their apps on its mobile operating system iOS.

"iOS is...The foundation for iPhone and iPad, and the App Accelerator in Bengaluru will provide specialised support for developers, including tools and best practices to hone their skills and transform the design, quality and performance of their apps on the iOS platform," a company release said.

The App Accelerator in Bengaluru, which is the home of India's start-up scene, will inspire the next generation of Indian developers, the company said.

"Each week, Apple experts will lead briefings and provide one-on-one app reviews for developers," the statement said adding that the facility will also provide support and guidance on Swift -- Apple's programming language created to build apps for iOS, Apple TV and Apple Watch.

Swift, says Apple, enables developers to write safer, reliable code, save time and create richer app experiences.

"India has one of the most vibrant and exciting iOS developer communities in the world and already tens of thousands of developers in India make apps for iOS. The App Accelerator Bengaluru will help to further enrich the iOS app ecosystem," it said.

It will feature Apple technology evangelists who will provide specialised briefings for over 500 developers every week. They will also offer detailed app analysis feedback for developers as they work to enhance their apps, the statement added.

"Each week, Apple's team will guide developers on design best practices, refine their skills to create amazing iOS apps and transform the quality and performance of their apps on iOS," it added.

