Apple selling ‘Made in India’ iPhones on trial basis

The US-based technology major Apple has started selling iPhones at select stores in the country that were assembled in India as part of its trial run. “Apple is selling iPhone SE in India at select stores. These phones were assembled in India on trial basis in limited quantities,” said an industry source. Apple did not comment on the development.



The technology major a couple of days back had said that it was “beginning initial production of a small number of iPhone SE in Bangalore.”



“The high-end India-made iPhones (iPhone SE) have already hit the Indian market. These have been on sale from May 2 onwards,” another source said.



A picture shared by the source showed details of the iPhone SE with 32GB storage capacity with ‘designed by Apple in California, assembled in India’ printed on the box.



The picture showed the price of Rs 27,200 inclusive of all taxes on the box. The source also said the Cupertino-based maker of iPhones and iPads had completed the manufacturing of iPhones SEs in Bengaluru in April.



