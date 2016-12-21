Apple demands sops for setting up unit in India

Tech giant Apple Inc has sought financial incentives from the government to set up manufacturing facilities in India. Apple is discussing with the government about the possibility of manufacturing its products in India, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday quoting unidentified officials. The company has outlined its plans and sought financial incentives to move ahead, it said. Apple seeks to grow its sales and presence in India, it added.



Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook had said in May that the company had no plans to set up a factory in India. Cook had met prime minister Narendra Modi.



The company reported in October that Apple’s revenue declined for first time in 15 years, as demand shrunk in China. But revenues have been rising in India, which was also recognised by Cook when he had said during his India visit, “We still believe we’re just kind of scratching the surface there.”



Apple has already sounded out its largest contract manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology to find out if iPhone can be manufactured in India in the next 2-3 years, sources said. If the company makes iPhones locally, it will also help Apple to open stores in India. At present, most of the products of Apple are made in China.



Apple had sought a waiver of 30 per cent mandatory local sourcing norm as a pre-condition to set up single brand retail stores in the country. It had said that for its state-of-the-art and cutting edge technology products, local sourcing was not possible. The company, however, did not pursue its other proposal to import used phones and sell in India after the government raised objections.



In June this year, the government eased foreign direct investment (FDI) restrictions for single brand retailing by allowing them to open stores by committing to adhere to the 30 per cent local sourcing norm within three years.



Asked about the letter by Apple to the commerce ministry, an Apple spokesman declined to comment. He, however, did not deny the development.



In 2017, India may overtake US as the world’s second biggest smartphone market after China, according to research firm IDC. India will account for 11 per cent of global smartphone imports by 2018, according to a Morgan Stanley report.



